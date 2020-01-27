PlayStation 5 launch event might happen later in February than expected

An increasing number of reports have said that Sony would host a PlayStation Meeting in February, just like it did back in 2013, to unveil the new PlayStation 5. More recently, a leaker who shared plenty of information about Sony’s PS5 launch plans offered an actual date and venue: Sony Hall, New York, on February 5th.

But as we get closer to that date, it seems increasingly unlikely Sony will hold an event so soon. The company has yet to issue press invites, which usually drop a few weeks in advance of a keynote. Sony announced the PlayStation Meeting 2013 presser on January 31st that year, nearly three weeks ahead of the February 20th debut. But Sony might still hold its PS5 event next month, and fans think they’ve finally discovered actual the date.

Redditor PennyOhms looked at the Sony Hall calendar for February and found a Private Event scheduled for February 29th, which would kick off at 7:00 PM ET. According to the Redditor, there’s nothing on the schedule for February 5th. As with other PS5 rumors, however, there’s nothing definitive to confirm the date. What we do know for sure from Sony is that the company isn’t going to E3, so we don’t expect any PS5 announcements at the show.

February 29th is a Saturday, and it seems unlikely for Sony to hold a press event during the weekend. PlayStation Meeting 2013 happened on a Wednesday. As for the actual kick-off time, the 2013 event started at 6:00 PM EST, so having the PS5 event start at 7:00 PM would make some sense. A quick look at the Sony Hall event calendar for February tells us that most Wednesdays in February would still be available to Sony, including February 5th. Also, the venue is closed for a different private event scheduled for Monday, February 24th at 7:30 PM. That particular day, however, might not be the best day for a PS5 reveal event, as that’s the first day of Mobile World Congress 2020, and the same media members who would attend a PS5 reveal might be busy with mobile news in Barcelona, Spain.

With that in mind, a February 29th event date would make sense for two reasons. First of all, members of the media would have enough time to handle the logistics of getting to New York for the event. If the date is correct, then Sony should announce the event by February 9th at the latest, assuming it’s sticking to the same PlayStation launch playbook it used for the PS4.

Secondly, and this has nothing to do with the console itself, Sony can’t ignore the coronavirus, which seems to have the ability to spread with ease during incubation, even if the carrier has no signs. Depending on how the breakout evolves, traveling might not be the best idea, especially for those coming to cover the PS5 event from Asia. Hopefully, by late February, the outbreak will be better contained, and we’ll know more about how to cure the infection.