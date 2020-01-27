Best Stretchable Dining Chair Slipcover

Some people wish their dining room tables looked like one of those extremely long tables from the Medieval times where a great feast was taking place in a giant hall. But almost no one has the space in their home for a table that size. How can you change up your dining room table and the decorations in that room? You can start by getting a set of slipcovers for your dining chairs. This is an easy and efficient way to add some color or elegance to your dining room. While you may not get to have the long, room-length table you want, using any of the three sets of dining chair slipcovers we’ve highlighted below could get you the touch of change you’ve been searching for. Let’s take a look at our favorite options.

Best Pattern Array

Providing you with numerous options to outfit your home and dining room with, the SoulFeel 6 x Soft Spandex Fit Stretch Short Dining Room Chair Covers comes with six covers per pack. These are soft, comfortable and won’t wrinkle, so you don’t have to iron them and they’ll stay taut. You can choose from 42 different patterns and colors, allowing you to match exactly the kind of look you’ve been wanting to find. There are vibrant patterns, muted ones, flowery ones and even ones with butterflies on them. From the abstract to distinct designs, there’s sure to be a pattern for you. Each one is made from stretchable material that recovers quickly. Each one has a sewn-in elastic hem and securely fits to your chair. These are suitable for chairs with a back height of 45-60cm (17.72-23.62 inch); a back width of 35-48cm (13.78-18.9 inch); a seat length of 38-46cm (14.96-18.11 inch); and a seat width of 38-46cm (14.96-18.11 inch). You can throw these in the washing machine if they get dirty.

Best Smaller Set

If you only need a few slipcovers, you can opt for the subrtex Jacquard Dining Room Chair Slipcover Sets. These are made from a premium fabric that is extremely flexible and elastic. These will cover your chair better than your typical slipcover, providing you with more pleasing look and comfortable feel. These are great for kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms, offices, hotels, wedding banquets, ceremonies and any other type of event. You can either get these in a two pack or a four pack, giving you options. They come in 13 different colors: wine, yellow, black, blue, chocolate, creme, grey, green, khaki, white, light grey, orange, and smoky blue. These protect your chairs from spills, daily wear and tear, and stains. They take a minimal amount of time to install and are machine washable. They are recommended for chairs with a back height of 18″-23″ and a width of 15″-17″. The seat width should be between 14″-18″ and the thickness of the seat should be 1″-4″. subrtex is so confident in their product that they are offering a six month warranty on these.

Best Seat Cover

Maybe you don’t want to cover the entire seat and its back. For those who are just looking to add a little flair to their decorating by covering up your chair’s seat, the smiry Stretch Spandex Jacquard Dining Room Chair Seat Covers are a solid choice. Offered in sets of two, four or six covers, these are made of 92% polyester and 8% spandex for a stretchable and comfortable fit. If you have a set of chairs that were passed down to you or you just feel your current set looks dated or worn, adding these seat covers can really liven up your room. Plus, if you have kids or pets, these protect your seats from scratches, dents, spills and accidents. These will fit most dining room chairs, specifically ones with a seat cushion length and width of 14″-18″ and a thickness of 1.2″-2″. These are equipped with an elastic hem, making them super easy to slip on and off. They are machine washable and offered in 12 different colors: beige, black, burgundy, camel, chocolate, dark grey, dark purple, grey, marine blue, navy blue, olive green and peacock blue. You won’t ever need to iron these as they can be put in the dryer on tumble dry low. These will revamp your chair for half the cost and are great for your kitchen, living room, dining room or bar.