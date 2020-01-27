Best Immersion Blender

Even though most people think fall means it’s soup and stew season, it’s always delicious. Thicker, heartier meals help you stay warm. To help you with making soup, especially if you’re making a thicker one with a base like potato, pumpkin or squash, you’ll need an easy way to mix everything together. For situations like that, an immersion blender is the perfect kitchen appliance to assist you. Using an immersion blender will give you a creamy, professional-looking product each and every time. Whether you’re making a purée, smoothie, milkshake, or mixing baby food, you’ll get a lot of uses out of your hand blender. We’ve highlighted three of the best for you below to help you in your quest to squash hunger once and for all.

Best One-Touch Hand Blender

You can really get your meals prepped quickly with the fantastic motor and reliable design of the KOIOS oxasmart 800W 12-Speed Immersion Hand Blender. As is stated in the description, you can choose up to 12 speeds and there is also a turbo function, allowing you to really pick up the pace. It’ll have you blending so quickly, you better hope the rest of your meal is ready. Our favorite part of using this was how easy it is to hold, thanks to the ergonomic design. You can hold it in your left hand or right hand comfortably and all you have to do is push the start button for it to begin blending. The blade is made from 304 stainless steel, so it’s always sharp and the entire wand is detachable, making storage simple. It also comes with multiple attachments, such as a whisk for egg beating to give you professionally made scrambled eggs. You’ll also receive a 500 ml food chopper with an S-shaped blade for cutting up vegetables and nuts to put in your foods. There is a 600mL mixing beaker, a user manual and a cookbook that also comes with this. You’re really getting a lot with this package and it’s all coated in titanium.

Best Hand Blender for Desserts

If you’re getting ready for Thanksgiving and want to make pecan pie or anything with a graham cracker crust, then take a look at the KitchenAid KHB2351CU 3-Speed Hand Blender. Serving up ice cream sundaes or milkshakes as an after dinner treat? This blender has you covered, thanks to its stainless steel S-shaped blade that will quickly blend ingredients. One of the top features we liked about the KitchenAid 3-Speed blender was the fact that its cord is five feet long, so you have more room to move around with it, if you have a small or large kitchen. The grip is very comfortable to hold and it’s soft to the touch, so if you’re blending through some harder ingredients, it won’t hurt your hand to hold the blender for a longer time. It has a whisk attachment to create those peaks through the egg whites when you’re making a meringue. It’ll also help you emulsify vinaigrettes and mayonnaise, so adding those types of sauces to any dish is made simple. There is also a 2 1/2 cup, BPA-free chopper attachment that has a locking lid, making it safe to chop herbs, nuts, cheeses or meats. The three cup blending jar can be stored in the fridge or the cupboard and can be washed in the dishwasher.

Best Value Hand Blender

Providing you with a lot of versatility, the Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender is a cost-effective option that’s great for you and your family. This heavy-duty blender has a copper motor, meaning it’s reliable under heavy use. We loved how it will continuously blend ingredients as long as you need it to and as fine as you desire. It will last up to three times longer than competing motors. It also has a removable wand that is dishwasher-safe and attaching the wand with its S-shaped blade is no sweat. It also comes with a whisk attachment, for when you need one, but it does not come with any containers to keep your ingredients in. There are two speed options with nine variable speeds, allowing you to ramp up the intensity or slow it down, depending on the ingredients. From smoothies to marinades to shakes, this blender will be a staple in your kitchen for a long time. It’s backed by a two-year warranty, giving you confidence in purchasing it.