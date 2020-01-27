Best Hair Loss Treatment

Hair loss can be difficult for those still enamored with their past days of thick, luscious hair. Sometimes, you don’t really appreciate something until it’s gone. And while hair loss is a common, if not completely unavoidable circumstance for men, women aren’t completely unaffected by Mother Nature’s nefarious plot, either. Unfortunately, there is no cure for baldness at the moment, but there are ways to halt or slow down both male and female pattern baldness. Depending on your own preferences, as well as the speed in which your hair is thinning or falling out, you have a few different options. We’ll go through some of the best routes available on the web and from there, you can be the judge on what’s right for you.

Best DHT-Blocking Supplement

The buildup of DHT, an androgen responsible for the miniaturization of hair follicles, is responsible for most cases of male-pattern baldness. If you’ve determined this is what’s causing your own baldness, you should consider purchasing Advanced Trichology DHT Blocker with Immune Support. Developed to deliver results after just 90 days of use, this product can be used by both men and women suffering hair loss from DHT, hormonal changes, stress, and digestive problems. The supplement is made with a cocktail of DHT-blocking herbs and probiotic, prebiotics, and natural antifungal and antibacterial ingredients for a powerful hair loss blend. It’s the number one rated DHT-blocker by Trichology.com, and it’s FDA-approved, gluten and wheat-free and vegetarian.

Best Shampoo and Conditioner Combo

If your hair loss isn’t quite as severe and you simply want to nip it at the bud — or just don’t feel comfortable taking a strong DHT blocker — this PURA D’OR Biotin Anti-Thinning Deep Moisturizing Gold Label Shampoo & Conditioner Set is a great alternative. This Argan Oil shampoo and conditioner set is made with 17 different ingredients to eliminate the sources of thinning hair and help promote a thicker, fuller head of hair. It’s packed with essential anti-hair loss vitamins as well as Moroccan argan oil to prevent follicle breakage and dry scalp. The set is effective on any hair type, making it a versatile and surprisingly effective option for those suffering from thinning hair.

Best Laser Restoration Treatment

If you’ve tried every supplement, shampoo and conditioner under the sun, you might want to look for another hair loss treatment before resorting to an expensive hair transplant or conspicuous toupee. The iRestore Laser Hair Growth System is certainly an intriguing and effective option. This FDA-cleared hair loss treatment serves as a medical device for balding and thinning hair, receding hairlines, and treating alopecia. A clinical study reported that 100% of both male and female users saw real, visible hair growth, with an average increase of 43.23% in hair count. Users are expected to see results within three to four months, and there’s a six month, money-back guarantee, making this a relatively risk-free — and potentially fruitful — investment.