Best Dash Cam for Your Car

Nobody wakes up with the thought that they’re going to get into a car accident that day. Unfortunately, that doesn’t coincide with reality — roadside crashes happen by the minute. The U.S. has an estimated average of six million car accidents per day, and that’s a number that cannot — and should not — be ignored. If you want to further protect yourself, your family, or any other passenger in your motor vehicle, getting a reliable dash cam is a must. While it’s certainly not an end-all-be-all preventative measure, it can reduce the risk of collision substantially. If your car doesn’t already have a built-in version, picking up your own could prove to be a shrewd investment. There are a number of dashboard cameras available on the web, so choosing one isn’t always so cut-and-dry. But we’re here to help. Let’s take a look at some of the best dash cams for your car.

Best Dash Cam/GPS Combo

If you’re looking to kill two birds with one stone and purchase a dash cam and GPS combination, the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam is your best bet. Featuring 4K Ultra HD recording, the Rove R2-4K dash camera has the ability to record videos up to a resolution of 2160p. The built-in GPS records your driving location and speed, and you can even later visit your tracking numbers on Google Maps or Rove’s car DV player. The dash cam comes with built-in Wi-Fi and a compatible app that allows you to download and re-watch your recorded videos. The camera also has a number of other high-tech features like parking mode, super night vision, motion detection, G-sensor, loop cycle recording, and emergency video lock, amongst others.

Best Dual Picture Dash Cam

Looking for a dual picture dashboard camera that will display the inside and outside of your vehicle simultaneously? Look no further than the Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam. This camera is particularly useful for Uber or Lyft drivers who want to keep an eye on their passengers or parents with kids in the backseat. The advanced Sony Exmor IMX323 sensor works as the inside car camera while the OV4689 sensor serves as the front car camera, allowing you to observe the back seat and the front exterior with ease. The dash cam also utilizes a powerful Sony IMX323 sensor, four IR LED lights, and f/2.0 aperture to provide crystal clear night vision. And with a 24-hour parking mode and auto LCD OFF and audio, this intuitive camera serves as a great all-around choice for any type of driver.

Best Value Dash Cam

For those looking for a reliable dash cam without all the bells and whistles of some of the other upscale models, the APEMAN Mini Dash Cam is a great choice. As you can tell from its name, this “mini” camera is both compact and highly effective. This lightweight camera can rest perfectly behind your rearview mirror for a non-intrusive fit. But despite its miniature design, this camera produces a high-quality 1080p HD picture, super night recording, 24/7 reassuring all-weather monitoring, loop recording, G-Sensor and plenty of other impressive features.