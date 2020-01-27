Best Case for the iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s most durable model to date but there is always risk involved when it comes to breaking your phone. Fortunately, most of that risk can be alleviated with a high-quality case for your iPhone. There are plenty of different phone cases to choose from, which somewhat muddies a purchase that is otherwise rather simple. This begs the question — which phone case is right for you? Only you can answer that question, but we can certainly point you in the right direction. Here are some of the best cases for the iPhone 11 available right now.

Best Clear Case for the iPhone 11

Considering you just purchased the brand new iPhone, you probably don’t want to hide it under a bulky case. The Penom Clear iPhone 11 Case can adequately showcase and protect your precious new device simultaneously. It’s made with light and flexible TPU material that’s non-bulky and clear to enhance the natural design of your iPhone 11. It’s also designed with raised edges to provide additional protection against falls for the screen and camera. The four corners are also shock absorbent, giving you sleek and durable protection all in one.

Best Heavy-Duty Case for the iPhone 11

On the other hand, those looking for a heavy-duty case that will protect your phone at all costs should opt for this iPhone 11 Case from Kitoo. This military-grade protective shell is drop-proof up to 12 feet, giving your already-durable iPhone 11 some additional strength. It covers all corners of your phone while maintaining your phone’s core feature through responsive button sensitivity and easy access to your camera. It also features a built-in kickstand design that allows you to turn your phone full screen to stream movies, TV shows, YouTube videos, etc. And while it is a powerful case, it’s made with an ultra-sleek design with color choices of blue, red, and black.

Best Looking Case for the iPhone 11

If you’re looking for an outer layer that’s stylish, the Brown Tort Case for iPhone 11 is just one of the many designs Sonix has to offer. Don’t let its stylish design fool you: this phone is military drop certified up to 6.6 feet. It also features 360° form factor protection, shock-absorbent rubber sides, a beveled camera hole design for lens protection, anti-scratch UV coating, and an easy-press protected buttons. Other design choices include Southern Floral, The Lemon Zest, Prickly Pear, and Blush Quartz, amongst others.