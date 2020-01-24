Marvel’s most important MCU Phase 4 film might introduce an unexpected Avenger

We’re inching closer to the start of the fourth phase of the MCU, and as a result, we’re seeing more rumors about the films and TV series that are in development. Given what we know so far, we have high expectations for two Phase 4 movies, each of them unique in their own way. Both will introduce brand new characters, including future Avengers members who could star in Avengers 5. And now, a brand new report details one such new Avenger whose MCU arrival we didn’t see coming.

The Eternals, set to premiere in November, will be Marvel’s biggest non-Avengers film since Captain America: Civil War. The film has a huge cast, and will introduce the Eternals and the hero Black Knight. Undoubtedly, some of them will have a much larger future in the MCU beyond the film.

But Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out in May 2021, might be even more interesting for the main MCU storyline. Marvel has confirmed that the film will have ties with two Disney+ series: WandaVision and Loki. The Loki connection is fascinating as it’ll allow Marvel to bring Loki back to this timeline — after the events of Endgame, the MCU’s Loki is dead, but there’s a new 2012 timeline created during the events in New York.

Marvel also teases that the same film will introduce a hero we didn’t expect to see in the movie, with Namor being one candidate, especially now that Marvel is rumored to have obtained the full rights for the character.

Separately, reports said that Deadpool and Wolverine will appear in the movie as members of the X-Men, and thus Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the mutants in the MCU. A different rumor said that Wanda would actually be the villain of the film, which would be a huge twist for the overall story.

This brings us to the latest Strange 2 rumor, based on a casting call for the film. Marvel is looking for a teenage Hispanic female who will be a supporting lead in the film, The Illuminerdi reports. America Chavez, aka Miss America, appears to be the most likely candidate, and would be a great addition to the MCU’s roster.

Given the title of the film, which implies that Strange will traverse various universes, it makes sense to assume Marvel is casting for the Miss America role. She comes from a different universe in the comics, but could end up staying in the main MCU timeline, just as 2014 Gamora did in Endgame.

The rumor also reinforces the idea that Marvel is building a team of Young Avengers that could show up in a future crossover. Miss America could join Cassie Lang, Kate Bishop, Hulkling, and Teen Loki in such a lineup. Of those, we know that Cassie Lang is a teenager following Endgame, and Kate Bishop should be introduced in Hawkeye. Hulkling and Teen Loki have both been recently rumored to appear in the MCU.

That said, Marvel has yet to confirm any of this, so we’ll just have to wait for more clues that could confirm Marvel’s intentions for the future of the MCU.