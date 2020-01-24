Leaker just confirmed the best Galaxy Z Flip rumor so far

The Galaxy Z Flip will be Samsung’s second attempt at launching a foldable phone that users will actually want to buy. The clamshell phone should look a lot like the Galaxy S20 when folded, rather than turning into a tablet, as it was the case for the Galaxy Fold. That should make it even more pocketable than the Fold. But what’s even better is that the Z Flip might be more durable than the Fold where it counts. A rumor said not too long ago that the new foldable will have a thin layer of glass on top of the OLED display, rather than a polymer, which should protect a lot better against scratches and piercing than plastic. That was easily the most exciting rumor about the new handset, and a leaker says the phone will indeed feature an ultra-thin glass screen.

It’s the same Max Weinbach, who previously leaked many details about the Galaxy S20, with the new Z Flip revelations.

So Galaxy Z Flip. Capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side. Dual 12MP cameras, wide and ultra wide. 15W charging. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are supported. It will use "Samsung Ultra Thin Glass" which has crease. It will use a Dynamic AMOLED display. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 23, 2020

According to him, the phone will feature a “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass” cover on top of the Dynamic AMOLED screen, which will have a crease in the middle. That sounds like the kind of compromise that we should definitely accept when it comes to these first foldable handsets.

The Z Flip will also feature a better processor than expected, the Snapdragon 855+ flagship chip that Qualcomm unveiled in the second half of 2019. It’s not quite the 865 that will power the S20 series, but it’s another excellent compromise for the foldable handset, one that can help Samsung keep the price in check. The Galaxy Z Fold, by the way, is expected to be cheaper than the Motorola Razr, which feature a mid-range Qualcomm chipset.

Weinbach also said the Z Flip will feature a dual 12-megapixel camera sensor, featuring wide and ultra-wide lenses, as well as 15W wired charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. On the front, a 1-inch screen will show battery status and work as a viewfinder for the camera, to help you snap selfies with the dual-lens camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip “is like a folding S10e,” a source told the leaker, although the Z Flip will feature a larger screen, at 6.7 inches.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be unveiled on February 11th in San Francisco, alongside the Galaxy S20 series.