The week is coming to a close, but before you pack up for the weekend, we’ve got one more list of free apps for you to peruse on your iPhone or iPad. Remember, these apps will only be free for a limited time!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

3DPro Camera

Normally $4.99.

Just one Tap to Record 3D Videos by 3DPro – without any Rendering Time (Live Rendering) ready to save after recorded, and show on VR Glasses or you 3D TV and share it on whatever you want. Tips for Get Perfect 3D Videos: – Moving the your Device while Recording “auto-processes” works to know and handle the scene better than stability of the scene.

Download 3DPro Camera

Gravity Orange 2

Normally $1.99.

Gravity Orange 2 – Help the orange to get all the stars, then the window would open. Pass the orange through the window to go to the next level. Keep it away from the spikes because they are dangerous. How to play: – Cut off the ropes to drop the orange. – Collide with the green or red buttons to build rope. – Collide with the buttons which containing arrows to change gravity direction. – Move the red buttons in the board. Features: 1. 6 chapters, 48 levels, more soon. 2. 4 characters and 8 ropes available. 3. Provide ‘HINT’ for each level. 4. Support multi touch. 5. Awesome physics. 6. Game Center supported.

Download Gravity Orange 2

HERO One-handed Keyboard

Normally $1.99.

Not enough hours in the day? Type smarter with HERO’s patented design that reduces finger travel 35% (or “3 feet per Tweet”). How? In English, we use just 9 keys 80% of the time, so HERO’s smarter design puts those keys in the middle where your thumb likes to be. Here’s how HERO helps you: – Phone too big? Tilt your device or tap the arrow to move HERO’s keys for easy 1-thumb typing. – Fingers too fat? Me too. On HERO, the most-used keys are 30% bigger than QWERTY. – @, #, -, ?, !, comma and period are always on the main screen. – Tap HERO’s perfectly placed Bolt button to enter a SPACE (or double-tap for Period+SPACE). – HOLD or 3D-Touch the Bolt for super-quick access to numbers, cursor control, and your recent emojis and symbols. – Hold or 3D-Touch keys for accented characters, an em-dash or underscore, a .com, and more. – Access to an ever-expanding list of classy themes. Let’s leave QWERTY for 10-finger typing, like it was designed for in 1873. Today, we need the efficiency of HERO to save every second we can. Join the movement, and you can help guide HERO’s development (swipe is in the plan!) at the HERO Users Group.

Download HERO One-handed Keyboard

PDF All Pro – Creator, Editor

Normally $1.99.

PDF creator help you to create new PDF file from print documents/ books by taking photo with high quality. With PDF creator, you can create multi PDF files with multi pages and then send by email, Dropbox, iCloud, Google drive, Box – MAIN FEATURES: + Create blank PDF + Create PDF from WEB + Create multi PDF files by scan / take photo: * Take photo or select photo from library and filter image to high quality and then convert to PDF file. multi PDF files * Easy to detect print documents/books on image + Manager list PDF file that you have – Multi select – Delete multi files at the same time + Send PDF file by Email – After you create new file, you can send to your email or everyone – Sync your file to Cloud within multiple device

Download PDF All Pro – Creator, Editor

Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji

Normally $1.99.

Add AR texts , emoji, videos in the environment around you. when done, you can take photos and videos while moving around them and narrating a story. Check out the amazing features: – Share your video story and photos with your friends on Snapchat, Facebook, Whatsapp and private texts. – Add AR text in a variety of fonts and colors – Add your own Videos in the environment around you – Walk into your videos to experience them in 3D – Ability to create amazing hologram videos. – Videos that stick to real word objects with image tracking. – Increase or decrease the size of objects using intuitive Pan gestures. – Walk around the objects as if they are in your world and experience the virtual reality – Ability to draw freely in Augmented Reality. – App now utilizes machine learning to identify the objects so that you can stick videos to real world objects and also create amazing holograms. – Use it for event management and directions – Use it for real estate and open houses – Optimized for iPhone X For creating holograms, choose the flat and high quality objects/images as base surface. Consider how your image/object appears under different lighting conditions. If an image is printed on glossy paper or displayed on a device screen, reflections on those surfaces can interfere with detection. You can add any video from your library to create hologram and stick videos.

Download Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji