Best Copy Paper for Home and Office Use

It’s probably not something that’s consistently on your mind (unless you’re a big fan of The Office, that is), but copy paper — or computer paper, as you might casually refer to it as — is something that you’ve probably bought dozens, if not hundreds of times. This goes tenfold for business owners, teachers, or anybody else whose job requires an enormous amount of paper. While we’re currently trending towards an increasingly paperless world, it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see the end to tangible paper copies any time soon. Because sometimes, having a physical copy of something is simply irreplaceable (see: the Declaration of Independence). When you’re buying copy paper, however, there probably isn’t much thought that goes into it. It’s not like buying printer ink, which requires a lot of comparison shopping and price checking. But believe it or not, failing to do your due diligence on your paper supply can eventually come back to bite you. If you opt for lesser quality paper, you can run the risk of ink bleeding, dull copy, or sheets that are susceptible to rips and tears. So we acted accordingly and decided to look at some of the best copy paper on the web right now — both for home and office use. It might not be from Dunder Mifflin, but it will certainly get the job done.

Best Multi-Use Copy Paper

When it comes to copy paper, versatility is the name of the game. Or at least, one of its names. If you’re looking for a high-quality, inexpensive paper that can cover any of your needs ranging from school reports to office copies, HP Printer Paper MultiPurpose is a great option. For starters, it works exceptionally well with other HP products, but it can still be used with other printer and copier brands as well. This acid-free paper retains its whiteness over extended periods of time, making it a great choice for documents that need to be archived or preserved. The paper also utilizes advanced Colorlok technology to display vivid colors, bolder blacks, and perhaps, most importantly, quicker drying. Essentially, your ink is guaranteed to never run, even when it’s “hot off of the press,” so to speak. Whether you’re printing an intricate, color-heavy flier or a plain black and white document, you’ll be shocked at just how crisp and vivid your copy prints are. Perhaps best of all, HP paper is sourced from renewable forest resources and has impressively achieved mass-scale production with 0% deforestation in North America. So it’s safe to say it’s pretty environmentally-friendly — especially from a paper standpoint.

Best Copy Paper to Buy in Bulk

Of course, businesses, schools, and everything in between typically need to buy their paper in bulk. You know, like orders that would make Dwight Schrute salivate (Last reference to The Office, I swear). If you want to opt for bulk order, your best bet would be the Hammermill 20lb Copy Paper, 8.5 x 11, 3 Ream Case, 1,500 Sheets. For a combination of price and sheer quality, you can’t do much better than Hammermill. This 99.99% jam-free paper certainly protects you against one of the more annoying factors when it comes to copier paper, thanks to its silky smooth, consistent texture. From an aesthetics standpoint, colors on Hammermill copy paper are 30% brighter than generic paper, with blacks up to 60% bolder, giving you copy that stands out beautifully — not to mention withstands the test of time. This paper is also completely acid-free, so you won’t have to worry about any yellowing or fading colors. Inks dry, on average, an estimated three times faster than generic brand papers, so unintentional smears and running are virtually impossible, making it a great choice for time-sensitive copies in the office. Additionally, Hammermill’s paper is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and made with renewable resources from certified, sustainably managed forests. Here, we have the three ream option, which amounts to 1,500 individually wrapped sheets, but you can opt for larger quantities, such as eight reams, 10 reams, a pallet, or even a whole truckload, depending on the size of your business/place of employment.

Best Color Copy Paper

Looking for something a bit more festive? Well, look no further than the Boise Fireworx Color Copy/Laser Paper. Whether it’s for homemade birthday invitations, a colorful project, or just to make memos that stand out in the office, this unique copy paper has you covered. This 500-sheet ream can be purchased in a plethora of bright colors, including salmon, blue, cherry, yellow, orange, and smoke gray, amongst others. It’s compatible with any type of printer or copier, is smooth to the touch and easy to load into your device. Each ream also contains an ultra-convenient, easy-open tear strip that provides you with quick access to the sheets — a godsend for timely printing and copying. Each page is completely acid-free, and of course, both inherently vibrant and capable of printing smooth, high-quality, and bold copy to complement it.