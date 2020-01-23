Marvel’s new trailer reminds us we’re 100 days away from the first movie of MCU Phase 4

We’ve been waiting to see what happens next after Avengers: Endgame for months, especially considering that Spider-Man: Far From Home did very little to explore the world after the two epic confrontations against Thanos. Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 will further advance the story and show us precisely what the snap did to the world. Marvel has some five years worth of storytelling between Infinity War and Endgame, and we’ll probably get plenty of prequels in the coming years to fill in the gaps, as we wait to catch up to the Avengers present — that’s late 2023 at best given that Far From Home happens some eight months after Endgame. And Marvel just released a new trailer to remind us we’re only 100 days away from the official start of Phase 4.

Kicking things off is Black Widow, which premieres on May 1st. That’s the first MCU Phase 4 film, which is a prequel of sorts. The main action happens between Civil War and Infinity War, and it’s supposed to highlight a different Natasha, one that we haven’t necessarily met so far. We’re going to see her previous family, the Black Widows, and we’re going to meet Captain America’s Soviet alternative, Red Guardian. More importantly, the movie might introduce us to the person who will replace Natasha in the Avengers going forward.

The film, however, won’t just focus on Nat’s past. It will also advance the main storyline of the MCU, delivering new hints of what’s to come in the future.

If you’ve been following Black Widow leaks closely, you might already be aware that the full plot of the film has leaked some three times, and all these leaks painted the same story. We won’t spoil it for you right now, but these leaks say the film comes with a huge twist that will be incredibly relevant for the future of the Avengers after Endgame.

We will remind you of the film’s synopsis, however, before you check out the short Black Widow teaser that Marvel just released online:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

That said, here’s the “100 Days” video that Marvel posted online:

