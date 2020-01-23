Best Indoor Hanging Planter Holder to Spruce Up Your Home

Nobody can disagree with the fact that having plants around your home makes it seem infinitely more inviting. Typically placed near a window, so they can get the sunlight they need, adorning your home with plants cheers everything up. Whether you like real plants or fake ones — and if they’re fake obviously they don’t need to be near a window — the look of greenery changes any decor dynamic. Taking plant decorating a step further would be to incorporate hanging plants into your house. No longer are these just for your porch or backyard, as they’ll flourish anywhere indoors. If you want to add that bit of excess decoration to your home, you’ll need an indoor hanging planter holder to keep the plant safely in. Utilizing these is easy and can provide you with some nice visuals for your pad. We’ve highlighted three of our favorites below, so let’s take a look.

Best Key Ring Hanging Planter Holder

Providing you with a number of different planter holders to let you pick and choose how you want to arrange them, the Petutu Indoor Hanging Planter Holder Hangers Pack makes a lot of sense for you. With this set, you’ll receive six different planters, two of three different sizes, so you’ll be able to mix and match. Two of them hang 47″ long while two others hang 41″ long. The final two are 34″ in length. Each one of these has a stainless steel key ring on the top, making it convenient to hang pots anywhere. You can hang them from the ceiling, wall or by your balcony or in your window, shelf, office, living room, garden or anywhere else in the house you desire. They come with a practical knotted design that can firmly hold flower pots, no matter what shape. You can put round or square flower pots in here without much hassle. All you need to do is expand the four leg strings and put the plant in the middle of the conjunction. These work best with flower pots that are between 5.9″ and 7.8″ in diameter. The planter holders are made from durable jute with a hollowed-out design, allowing them to match any type of decor.

Best Swag Hook Hanging Planter Holder

For those who prefer the open-ended design of a swag hook to hang things from, consider the AOMGD 3 Pack Macrame Plant Hanger and 3 PCS Hooks Pack. This pack comes with three plant hanger holders, all in different sizes. It comes with one that’s 46″, one that’s 41″ and one that’s 34″. Each of them can hold a maximum of 12 pounds, meaning they are perfect for most indoor plants. The vintage-inspired design is simple yet meticulously beautiful. Whether you want to hang any of them on your balcony, patio or another place in your home, they will add a touch of elegance. You’ll get three swag hooks and three hangers in each pack, which are ideal to hold pots between 3″ and 10″ in diameter. The open hook makes taking the planters down or putting them up a breeze. Similar to the previous choice, you’ll just need to expand the four legs of the holder to be able to put the pot in the middle. This is a great option for people with pets, as they are very hard to destroy. The bohemian element to this all is made from natural cotton.

Best Beaded Hanging Planter Holder

For a modern, yet vintage look in a planter holder, reach for the Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers Indoor Hanging Planter. This comes in either ivory or brown and adds a nice touch to any room by brightening it up. The rope is strong and durable and includes beads for an added bit of flair. Great for adding a boho theme to your home, this doesn’t have any tassels, so it hangs just as low as the plant does. It is guaranteed to fit a variety of flower pots, as it will work with pots up to 9″ in diameter, giving you plenty of flexibility. It measures 35″ in length and can be hung from a hook in the ceiling or against a wall like a wall hanging. This is a unique design that is sure to look great in your home.