Best Smartphone Cleaner

Believe it or not, your smartphone is actually, on average, three times dirtier than the average toilet seat. This isn’t just an old wives’ tale — it’s the truth. Think about it for a second — how many germ-infested areas have you just casually placed your phone on? Airports, public restrooms, you name it. Fortunately, it’s far from impossible to keep your phone clean and sterile. Whether it’s wiping down a few annoying smudges on the screen or physically scrubbing your entire phone to remove germs, giving your phone some TLC is an absolute must. If you’re self-admittedly clueless when it comes to cleaning your smart device, well, it’s not the end of the world. There are a few great products out there that can help facilitate the otherwise annoying, not to mention somewhat ambiguous, process of removing dirt and grime from your beloved smartphone. So we’ll take a look at some of the marquee cleaning products for your smartphone — and a number of other touchscreen smart devices — so that you’ll never have to worry about snuggling up to the germ-equivalent of a public toilet every night before bed. And don’t thank us — the fewer porta potty phones in the world, the better. That’s all the gratification we really need.

Best Smartphone Sanitizer

If we’re talking about a full-scale, no holds barred smartphone sanitization, there’s no real truly great option outside of the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger. This ultra-convenient device is truly the only of its kind. It contains two scientifically-backed germicidal UV-C bulbs that sanitize your entire phone and kill 99.99% of all bacteria and germs in the process. It also features a USB port and a USB-C port for charging your phone during cleaning. All you have to do is simply open the device, place your smartphone in the holder (and attach it to the charger, if you want it charged obviously), and the PhoneSoap’s powerful UV-C light will do the rest. Its patented design ensures a full 360 degree clean, giving your phone a much-needed “bath,” so to speak. It’s also available in a variety of colors, and it’s capable of fitting some of the biggest phones on the market, including the iPhone XR. And the best part is, you don’t have to only use it for your phone — the UV light kills germs on any device, so you can use it for essentially anything that fits in there, including credit cards, remote controls, etc.

Best Smartphone Screen Cleaner Wipes

On the other hand, if you’re just looking for something that can wipe down your phone screen, lens, and body, the iCloth Lens and Screen Cleaner Pro-Grade Individually Wrapped Wet Wipes is another excellent choice. This pack of 100 individual wipes is the perfect way to clean for your phone’s screen in particular, as they’re made with an aerospace-approved, pre-moistened fabric that contains a unique 75% purified water formula. It wipes away residue instantly with one swipe. Considering the ammonia, ethyl, and alcohol-free wipes don’t contain any ingredients that will harm any of your phone’s protective coating, it’s also ideal when it comes to cleaning the lens of your smartphone device. Plus, it can be used on virtually any of your electronics’ screens, including your laptop, tablet, or even TV screen. They’re even great for your eyeglasses, too. So if you’re looking for a simple, convenient way to clean your electronics — at home or on the go — these ICloth individual wipes are definitely a good choice.

Best Value Smartphone Cleaner

In terms of sheer value, the SKT Productions iRoller Screen Cleaner is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase that never fails to get the job done. This liquid-free touchscreen cleaner instantly removes fingerprints, smudges, and smears from any of your touchscreen devices with just a few easy rolls. It can be used for your smartphone — or any other touchscreen device — and eliminates the need for any cloth or traditional wipe. It’s also portable and pocket-sized, allowing you to take it with you on the go. The best part about it is the fact that it completely eliminates any liquid from the picture, ensuring your phone won’t be susceptible to water damage or any additional issues. All in all, this inexpensive and convenient option is a great way to clean your phone’s screen without having to jump through any hoops.