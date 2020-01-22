Best Screen Protector for Your Smartphone

Picture it: you’ve just spent a decent amount of dough on a brand new smartphone. You’ve been saving up for this phone for a while and can’t wait to get it open. As you’re opening up the packaging, it slips out of your hand and falls face down on the screen. Now you have a smartphone with a cracked screen. If, while reading this, you could see something like this happening to you, you need a screen protector for your smartphone. Now, obviously, even a screen protector wouldn’t help you if you dropped the phone the first time you held it. But for any other time after that, having a screen protector massively reduces the chance that you’ll be squinting through shattered glass when trying to use your phone. There are screen protectors for almost every type of phone out there, so we’ve highlighted three of our favorites. Whether you have a Samsung, an iPhone or are looking for something that works with most phones, we’ve got your covered. Let’s take a look at some of the best screen protectors on the market.

Best Screen Protector for an Android

There’s a lot of screen protectors out there for Android phones but one that particularly caught our eye is the amFilm Glass Screen Protector for a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. amFilm makes protectors for other phones as well, so you can see if they make one for yours. This one provides full screen coverage for the Galaxy S9 Plus and is rather case friendly, although it might not work great with rugged cases that cover the top of the screen. This protector was created for simple installation and it won’t bubble. The adhesive is only on the edges of the screen to make sure of that and there is an invisible dot matrix on the protector itself to maximize touchscreen sensitivity. This is only 0.3mm thick but highly durable and scratch resistant. It boasts a surface hardness rating of 9H. The coating is oleophobic and it guarantees a 99.9% high transparency, allowing you to see easily while it’s on your phone.

Best Screen Protector for an iPhone

If you are an Apple fan, you have options if you want to keep out of the Apple store for repairs. If you have an iPhone XR or an iPhone 11, then check out the Mkeke Screen Protector. This three-pack of clear screen protectors are case friendly, due to the open design at the top. The HD, ultra-clear rounded glass are 99.9% touch accurate, meaning you’ll still be able to use your phone just as you would like to. It comes with an installation guide that will assist you putting it on and these are also not hard to take off, in case the protector gets a nick or crack. The oleophobic and hydrophobic screen coating protects against sweat and oil residue from your fingerprints. The very thin glass will keep your phone’s screen as protected as it can be. Mkeke makes covers for many different sizes of phones, so make sure to check them out to pick up one for your phone if you don’t have an iPhone XR or 11.

Best Liquid Screen Protector

Believe it or not, you don’t actually need to put a glass protector on your phone in order to keep it safe. You can try the 7TECH Original Nano Liquid Screen Protector, which will cover two phones with one bottle. This can be used with all smartphones and even glass objects, including iPhones X, XS, XR, MAX, 8, 7 or the Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8, S7, S6, S5, Note 10, 9, 8 and other models. This ballistic glass screen guard acts as an invisible shield with the coating. It creates a hard protective barrier and carries a 9H hardness rating. This is 600% harder than some other protectors. This works as a waterproof and scratch-resistant cover and, after you put it on, it won’t create any bubbles. This liquid screen protector is easy to apply to your phone and is compatible with most outer cases, including OtterBox. You’ll be getting a 100% satisfaction guarantee when you purchase this, so if you are sick of using a glass protector and want to get a clearer view of your phone’s screen, you should definitely give the 7TECH a try.