If you need a cheap flight for spring break, Southwest’s new travel sale has you covered

If you’re a frequent Southwest Airlines customer, you may have been greeted Tuesday morning with an email waiting for you that promises deeply discounted airfare from the destination of your choice. This is part of the budget airline’s Spring Travel Sale that’s running through Thursday and sale is definitely the right word — the fares are discounted so low that some cost as little as $49 one-way, making this the perfect opportunity to get your Spring Break travel plans sorted if you haven’t already.

The most important thing to note, however, is what we alluded to just a moment ago: You don’t have long to act, as this sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 23.

What you need to know:

If you’ll be flying anywhere in the continental US, this sale requires you to buy your tickets at least 14 days in advance (There’s a 21-day advance purchase requirement for all other travel). Tickets are also nonrefundable, and there are limitations on some seats, travel days, and markets.

Additionally, fares are valid on nonstop service except where otherwise indicated. For travel in the continental US, that travel is valid from January 28 through May 20. If you’ll be flying between two points within Hawaii, that travel is valid from February 4 through May 20, while international travel is valid from February 4 through March 5, and also between April 14 and May 14. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is also included in this sale, and it’s valid for the same dates as international travel.

And now, for the good stuff. Head here, to Southwest’s spring flight sale page, and then just input your city of origin. You’ll then be given a list of destinations along with sale prices — For example, if you’re flying out of Atlanta you could head to either Memphis or Nashville (for $77 and $49, respectively). Indeed, the cheap one-way flights are abundant as a result of this sale and also include a $49 flight from Atlanta to Chicago; a $104 flight to Los Angeles from Albuquerque; and a $122 flight from New York to New Orleans.