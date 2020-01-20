When it comes to deals available on Monday, there are so big ones that just about everyone is talking about. Highlights include a page we found called “Staging-Product-Not-Retail-Sale” where you can get a $40 Fire TV Stick refurb for just $29.99, Black Friday’s best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum back down to $199.99 and the Roomba 960 on sale for $399.99 instead of $650, popular Alexa smart plugs for $5.25 each when you check out with the coupon code E22PXEVO, Apple’s $159 AirPods 2 for just $129, a one-day sale that slashes unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphones to as little as $699, and plenty more. Those are all fantastic deals that the BGR Deals team managed to dig up on Monday, but there’s another sale happening right now on Walmart’s website that you might not be aware of.
There’s a special page right now on Walmart calls the Winter Savings Center, and it’s home to some of the best deals we’ve seen since the holidays. You can check out the entire sale and all 1,240 products that have been discounted today right here on Walmart’s site, or you can just skip to the 10 best deals that we’ve listed below.
Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord (6ft)
Keep your devices charged with this Apple Lightning to USB Cable. Compatible with most iPhone and iPod models, it is easy to pack on trips. This Apple Lightning cable is also simple to store when not in use. This cable is quick and easy to use. Simply plug it in to charge your device. This iPhone Lightning cable can also sync your electronics with a Mac or Windows PC, for transferring files like photos, music and videos.
- OEM Lightning USB Cable Cord Charger 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS 2m/6FT
- Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS XR XS MAX 2m/6FT
Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord (6ft): $7.39 (reg. $24.99)
MOTILE Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
- Leather loop strap
- Soft touch finish
- Fabric grill
- Seamless buttons to prevent dirt and dust build up
- Molded feet for secure placement
- Silicone cover to protect input/output ports
- Easily switch between function modes
MOTILE Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $24.00 (reg. $58.00)
Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical
Enhance your home gym with the Gold?s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Compact Elliptical. This machine can be enhanced by connecting to your iFit account (sold separately), giving you access to thousands of on-demand workouts and the power of a certified personal trainer from the privacy of your own home. Get excited about exercise by transforming your living room into a workout studio, or travel to exotic global locations while your personal trainer guides you from the screen. The Gold?s Gym Stride Trainer Elliptical also comes preloaded with 8 workout apps created by a certified fitness expert. 12 digital resistance levels allow you to customize your workout to reach specific fitness goals, and SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance technology means your workouts will be quiet and smooth. A built-in EKG grip pulse sensor allows you to stay in your target heart rate zone and a large LCD window display condenses all of your important workout stats into one easy-to-view place.
Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical: $199.00 (reg. $289.00)
Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine
- Low-impact exercise
- The Sunny SF-RW5515 is designed to ramp up a workout without straining joints
- Rowing machines exercise the arms, shoulders, back and legs, all while minimizing impact on the knees and ankles
- Good for endurance training
- Use it to simulate outdoor rowing
- With 8 adjustable levels of resistance, make a workout as challenging as an outdoor race or design a recovery workout
- Challenge yourself by trying to hit new personal goals on the LCD monitor
- Smooth and quiet magnetic tension system
- LCD console displays time, count, calories
- Cushioned seat
- Tension system: magnetic
- The Sunny Health and Fitness rowing machine features a foldable design for added convenience
- 8 resistance levels
- Anti-slip pedals
- Heavy-duty steel mainframe
- Maximum weight: 250 lbs.
- 3-year warranty on the structural frame
- Product weight: 59 lbs.
- Product dimensions: 82″L x 19″W x 23″H
- Folded dimensions: 37″L x 19″W x 53.5″H
Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine: $186.85 (reg. $299.99)
Mainstays Digital Radiator Heater
- 3 Heat Settings + Eco Setting
- Programmable Digital Thermostat
- 24 Hour Timer
- Ultra Quiet Radiant Heat
- Remote Control
- Convenient Cord Wrap
- Tip Over Switch and Over Heat Protection
- LED Display
- Caster Wheels for Easy Movement
- Durable Metal Construction
- Cord Wrap
- Convenient Carrying Handle
- Magnetic Remote Storage
Mainstays Digital Radiator Heater: $66.48 (reg. $89.00)
Acer Aspire 1 15.6″ HD Laptop
The Acer Aspire 1 laptop will inspire you to be more productive at work, school or play because it?s super user friendly, ultra-portable and offers great everyday performance. In fact, this little dynamo is the perfect companion to take with you anywhere with enough juice to power you though every computing journey. Lightweight and stylish, the Aspire 1 features a 15.6? HD screen and the latest WiFi for fast connectivity and reliability that you can count on wherever you venture. With Windows 10 in S mode, you?ll experience fast start-ups, a familiar yet expanded Start menu, and great new ways to get stuff done. And with automatic updates enabled, you get all the latest features and security hassle-free. Work, play and share all in one device!
Acer Aspire 1 15.6″ HD Laptop: $169.00 (reg. $199.00)
Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV
- Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5″
- Backlight Type: LED
- Resolution: 2160p
- Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Smart Functionality: no
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1
- Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees
- Number of Colors: 1.07 B
- OSD Language: English, Spanish, French
- Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2
Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $199.99 (reg. $399.99)
VIZIO 70″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV
- SmartCast 3.0 – Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or Smart Cast mobile app on your phone or tablet
- Works with Apple AirPlay – Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other AirPlay compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the big screen
- Works with Apple HomeKit – Control your TV using the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and include in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on you iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, control the volume, and switch inputs – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows, or music
- Chromecast built-in – With Chromecast built-in, the V-Series offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display anything from your phone or Google Chromes browser on the big screen
- Hands-Free Voice Control – The V-Series is a perfect smart home companion with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri and Google Assistant
- VIZIO WatchFree – Enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music, and the best of the internet. No fees, subscriptions, or logins
- Laptop screen mirroring – Whether it’s browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop tot he V-Series with Chromecast built-in
- Octa-Core Processor – The processor is the brain of your TV and a high-powered processor means less lag in smart home apps or while switching activities
- 3 UHD/HDR-Ready HDMI Ports – Supporting the latest HDMI standards, this V-Series allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and more
- DTS Studio Sound II – Advanced virtual surround sound audio from the TV’s two built-in speakers
- USB Multimedia – Play photos, music, and video right on the big screen using the built-in USB port
- Quick Start Mode – Enable Quick Start Mode to turn on automatically with a simple voice command or tap of the cast button. Enabling quick start mode will change the energy consumption required to operate this TV
VIZIO 70″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV: $658.00 (reg. $758.00)
SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV
- Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine
- With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture
- Latest HDR10+ content adjusts picture quality scene by scene
- Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu
- Download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen
- Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone
- Elegant slim design
SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV: $348.00 (reg. $599.99)
Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit
- Robot Kit
- Requires Nintendo Switch (sold separately)
- Make Toy-Con DIY cardboard creations to play games
- Includes pre-cut cardboard kits
- Robot Kit lets you build Toy-Con Robot suit to wear, control and turn yourself into an interactive on-screen robot
- Easy-to-follow interactive instructions included with Nintendo Labo software
- Uses Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller (not included)
- ESRB Rating: Everyone 10+
Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit: $32.85 (reg. $79.99)