When it comes to deals available on Monday, there are so big ones that just about everyone is talking about. Highlights include a page we found called “Staging-Product-Not-Retail-Sale” where you can get a $40 Fire TV Stick refurb for just $29.99, Black Friday’s best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum back down to $199.99 and the Roomba 960 on sale for $399.99 instead of $650, popular Alexa smart plugs for $5.25 each when you check out with the coupon code E22PXEVO, Apple’s $159 AirPods 2 for just $129, a one-day sale that slashes unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphones to as little as $699, and plenty more. Those are all fantastic deals that the BGR Deals team managed to dig up on Monday, but there’s another sale happening right now on Walmart’s website that you might not be aware of.

There’s a special page right now on Walmart calls the Winter Savings Center, and it’s home to some of the best deals we’ve seen since the holidays. You can check out the entire sale and all 1,240 products that have been discounted today right here on Walmart’s site, or you can just skip to the 10 best deals that we’ve listed below.

Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord (6ft)

Keep your devices charged with this Apple Lightning to USB Cable. Compatible with most iPhone and iPod models, it is easy to pack on trips. This Apple Lightning cable is also simple to store when not in use. This cable is quick and easy to use. Simply plug it in to charge your device. This iPhone Lightning cable can also sync your electronics with a Mac or Windows PC, for transferring files like photos, music and videos.

OEM Lightning USB Cable Cord Charger 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS 2m/6FT

Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS XR XS MAX 2m/6FT

Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord (6ft): $7.39 (reg. $24.99)

MOTILE Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Leather loop strap

Soft touch finish

Fabric grill

Seamless buttons to prevent dirt and dust build up

Molded feet for secure placement

Silicone cover to protect input/output ports

Easily switch between function modes

MOTILE Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $24.00 (reg. $58.00)

Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical

Enhance your home gym with the Gold?s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Compact Elliptical. This machine can be enhanced by connecting to your iFit account (sold separately), giving you access to thousands of on-demand workouts and the power of a certified personal trainer from the privacy of your own home. Get excited about exercise by transforming your living room into a workout studio, or travel to exotic global locations while your personal trainer guides you from the screen. The Gold?s Gym Stride Trainer Elliptical also comes preloaded with 8 workout apps created by a certified fitness expert. 12 digital resistance levels allow you to customize your workout to reach specific fitness goals, and SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance technology means your workouts will be quiet and smooth. A built-in EKG grip pulse sensor allows you to stay in your target heart rate zone and a large LCD window display condenses all of your important workout stats into one easy-to-view place.

Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical: $199.00 (reg. $289.00)

Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine

Low-impact exercise

The Sunny SF-RW5515 is designed to ramp up a workout without straining joints

Rowing machines exercise the arms, shoulders, back and legs, all while minimizing impact on the knees and ankles

Good for endurance training

Use it to simulate outdoor rowing

With 8 adjustable levels of resistance, make a workout as challenging as an outdoor race or design a recovery workout

Challenge yourself by trying to hit new personal goals on the LCD monitor

Smooth and quiet magnetic tension system

LCD console displays time, count, calories

Cushioned seat

Tension system: magnetic

The Sunny Health and Fitness rowing machine features a foldable design for added convenience

8 resistance levels

Anti-slip pedals

Heavy-duty steel mainframe

Maximum weight: 250 lbs.

3-year warranty on the structural frame

Product weight: 59 lbs.

Product dimensions: 82″L x 19″W x 23″H

Folded dimensions: 37″L x 19″W x 53.5″H

Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine: $186.85 (reg. $299.99)

Mainstays Digital Radiator Heater

3 Heat Settings + Eco Setting

Programmable Digital Thermostat

24 Hour Timer

Ultra Quiet Radiant Heat

Remote Control

Convenient Cord Wrap

Tip Over Switch and Over Heat Protection

LED Display

Caster Wheels for Easy Movement

Durable Metal Construction

Cord Wrap

Convenient Carrying Handle

Magnetic Remote Storage

Mainstays Digital Radiator Heater: $66.48 (reg. $89.00)

Acer Aspire 1 15.6″ HD Laptop

The Acer Aspire 1 laptop will inspire you to be more productive at work, school or play because it?s super user friendly, ultra-portable and offers great everyday performance. In fact, this little dynamo is the perfect companion to take with you anywhere with enough juice to power you though every computing journey. Lightweight and stylish, the Aspire 1 features a 15.6? HD screen and the latest WiFi for fast connectivity and reliability that you can count on wherever you venture. With Windows 10 in S mode, you?ll experience fast start-ups, a familiar yet expanded Start menu, and great new ways to get stuff done. And with automatic updates enabled, you get all the latest features and security hassle-free. Work, play and share all in one device!

Acer Aspire 1 15.6″ HD Laptop: $169.00 (reg. $199.00)

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07 B

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $199.99 (reg. $399.99)

VIZIO 70″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV

SmartCast 3.0 – Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or Smart Cast mobile app on your phone or tablet

– Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or Smart Cast mobile app on your phone or tablet Works with Apple AirPlay – Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other AirPlay compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the big screen

– Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other AirPlay compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the big screen Works with Apple HomeKit – Control your TV using the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and include in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on you iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, control the volume, and switch inputs – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows, or music

– Control your TV using the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and include in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on you iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, control the volume, and switch inputs – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows, or music Chromecast built-in – With Chromecast built-in, the V-Series offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display anything from your phone or Google Chromes browser on the big screen

– With Chromecast built-in, the V-Series offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display anything from your phone or Google Chromes browser on the big screen Hands-Free Voice Control – The V-Series is a perfect smart home companion with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri and Google Assistant

– The V-Series is a perfect smart home companion with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri and Google Assistant VIZIO WatchFree – Enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music, and the best of the internet. No fees, subscriptions, or logins

– Enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music, and the best of the internet. No fees, subscriptions, or logins Laptop screen mirroring – Whether it’s browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop tot he V-Series with Chromecast built-in

– Whether it’s browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop tot he V-Series with Chromecast built-in Octa-Core Processor – The processor is the brain of your TV and a high-powered processor means less lag in smart home apps or while switching activities

– The processor is the brain of your TV and a high-powered processor means less lag in smart home apps or while switching activities 3 UHD/HDR-Ready HDMI Ports – Supporting the latest HDMI standards, this V-Series allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and more

– Supporting the latest HDMI standards, this V-Series allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and more DTS Studio Sound II – Advanced virtual surround sound audio from the TV’s two built-in speakers

– Advanced virtual surround sound audio from the TV’s two built-in speakers USB Multimedia – Play photos, music, and video right on the big screen using the built-in USB port

– Play photos, music, and video right on the big screen using the built-in USB port Quick Start Mode – Enable Quick Start Mode to turn on automatically with a simple voice command or tap of the cast button. Enabling quick start mode will change the energy consumption required to operate this TV

VIZIO 70″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV: $658.00 (reg. $758.00)

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV

Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine

With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture

Latest HDR10+ content adjusts picture quality scene by scene

Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu

Download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone

Elegant slim design

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV: $348.00 (reg. $599.99)

Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit

Robot Kit

Requires Nintendo Switch (sold separately)

Make Toy-Con DIY cardboard creations to play games

Includes pre-cut cardboard kits

Robot Kit lets you build Toy-Con Robot suit to wear, control and turn yourself into an interactive on-screen robot

Easy-to-follow interactive instructions included with Nintendo Labo software

Uses Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller (not included)

ESRB Rating: Everyone 10+

Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit: $32.85 (reg. $79.99)