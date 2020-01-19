Netflix arrivals and departures

Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 19)

Jacob Siegal
January 19th, 2020 at 12:20 PM

This may not be the biggest week of the year for Netflix, but it certainly ends with a bang, as both the final season of The Ranch and the third part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are both touching down this Friday. And although The Ranch has certainly had a checkered history ever since it debuted on the streaming service in 2016, at four seasons and eighty episodes, it’s definitely one of the longest-running Netflix series to date.

If you’re all caught up on The Crown and need more historical drama in your life, The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, will be available on Netflix this Thursday, so you can jump back in time without any further delay.

Don't Miss: 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Rare $199 Roomba deal, $6 Alexa smart plugs, crazy 65″ Roku TV deal, more

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 19th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, January 20th

Tuesday, January 21st

Wednesday, January 22nd

Thursday, January 23rd

Friday, January 24th

Departures

None

  • Nothing is leaving Netflix!

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in January, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

Image Source: The Ranch | Netflix
Tags: ,