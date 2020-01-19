Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 19)

This may not be the biggest week of the year for Netflix, but it certainly ends with a bang, as both the final season of The Ranch and the third part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are both touching down this Friday. And although The Ranch has certainly had a checkered history ever since it debuted on the streaming service in 2016, at four seasons and eighty episodes, it’s definitely one of the longest-running Netflix series to date.

If you’re all caught up on The Crown and need more historical drama in your life, The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, will be available on Netflix this Thursday, so you can jump back in time without any further delay.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 19th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, January 20th

Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tuesday, January 21st

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, January 22nd

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Thursday, January 23rd

Friday, January 24th

A Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

None

Nothing is leaving Netflix!

