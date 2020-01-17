You’ll be able to stream Peacock shows for free as soon as April

If you thought Apple TV+ and Disney+, the streaming services that launched in November, were affordable, then you’ll probably like some of the Peacock subscription options that Comcast has prepared for you. The new streaming services will be available on July 15th in three subscription tiers, including a free, ad-supported one. Moreover, there’s a way to get free early access, if you’re already a Comcast cable subscriber.

The Peacock Free tier will deliver some 7,500 hours of content, including next-day access to current seasons, complete classic series, movies, news, and sports, including the Olympics.

Spending $4.99 per month will get you Peacock Premium, or more than 15,000 hours of content, including everything available on the Free tear, full seasons of Peacock originals, next-day access to current seasons of returning series, early access to late-night talk shows, and even more sports. You’ll still have to deal with ads, but the service might be worth the hassle. Not to mention that you’re getting Premium for free if you’re a Comcast or Cox subscriber.

The ad-free Premium experience drives the price up by $5, for a total of $9.99. Even if you’re on Comcast or Cox, you’ll have to pay the extra $5 to get rid of the commercials.

The services will be available broadly starting July 15th, but all Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will be able to get on Peacock Premium as soon as April 15th.

It’s unclear how many users will be able to access the same Peacock account, but the Free version doesn’t require any financial commitments, so it’ll be available to anyone. Comcast’s content plans for Peacock are available at this link. The Office won’t be available on Peacock until 2021, however, when it leaves Netflix.