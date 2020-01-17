This could be the first big spoiler from ‘Spider-Man 3’

It was an amazing surprise to see Disney and Sony ink a new deal over Spider-Man last summer, just weeks after it became public knowledge that Sony wanted to go it alone and create an MCU alternative based on Spider-Man. It was an even bigger shock to hear that Spider-Man 3 would be included in MCU Phase 4 thanks to that deal, and that the film would premiere in July 2021. That meant Sony would have to start shooing the film soon, and now we already have more details about the movie’s production. In fact, this new production info may have given us the first big Spider-Man 3 spoiler.

Production is set to start in July and run through November, ComicBook reports. More interesting than the timeline, however, are the locations where the Spider-Man 3 team will film. We’re looking at Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland.

That last location seems like an unusual place to film parts of the upcoming Spider-Man movie, but ComicBook speculates that the location has something to do with the villain choice for the film. And that’s the potential spoiler — the main villain in the upcoming new Spider-Man film might be Kraven the Hunter.

Revealing the identity of Spider-Man at the end of Far From Home was a great cliffhanger. Framing him for the events in Europe and the death of Mysterio was an even better one. It’s likely that Peter will be on the run for a while and he’ll have to hide out, at least until everything is cleared up. With that in mind, it seems fairly likely that some people will be tasked with hunting him down.

While there is no confirmation that Kraven is indeed going to be the villain of the third Spider-Man movie in the MCU, director Jon Watts said back in July that he’d like to get Kraven, if it were solely up to him. “Oh, I would love Kraven. It’s just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?” the director told Uproxx when asked about his choice of villains for the next film. That’s by no means an actual confirmation that Kraven will be the next villain that Peter has to face, and we’ll have to wait quite a while until anything is confirmed about the hotly anticipated new Spider-Man movie.