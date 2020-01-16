Best Silverware Organizer to Free Up Space in Your Drawer

Let’s be honest: nobody wants to eat with a fork that has been sitting on either a countertop or inside a dusty drawer. People only want to dine with the finest silverware and cutlery, which doesn’t say much for plastic iterations or even sporks. If you have forks, knives and spoons in your home, then you need a place to organize them. A silverware organizer for your kitchen drawer makes all the sense in the world, as it’s practical, hygienic, and will allow you to stack them easily. If you’ve ever had a drawer that didn’t have a silverware organizer, it probably looked chaotic with just forks and knives all over the place. Class up your kitchen with the help of any of these three silverware organizers we’ve highlighted below and make more room in your drawers.

Best Bamboo Silverware Organizer

Providing you with a sturdy and easy way for sorting your silverware and other kitchen utensils, the Dynamic Gear Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer is a solid option for many households. It measures 17.9″ long, 2″ deep and ranges from 14″ to 18.9″ in width, meaning it can fit in most kitchen drawers. This features an adjustable design with seven to nine compartments, depending on how big you want and need it to be. It is made of bamboo that is waterproof, so even if your cutlery is still a little damp from being washed, it won’t hurt it. It can be wiped down with a damp cloth to clean it and can match any decor. This boasts a lifetime replacement guarantee, so this can be your silverware organizer for many years. You can store all of your flatware and other handheld kitchen gadgets that will fit in this organizer, so you make sure you know where they are at all times when you need one of them.

Best Expandable Silverware Organizer

As with all of their other products, the OXO Good Grips Large Expandable Utensil Organizer provides an unmatched quality in the kitchen. What makes this silverware organizer special is just how well you can customize it to your kitchen. Whether you have room for only a 15 1/2″ organizer or one that is 22″, you’ll be able to use this one as it can be expanded to reach that size. It was designed to allow two sets of utensils be stored in each compartment. If you have multiple sets of knives, forks and spoons, you won’t have to worry about fitting them all in. Even when the drawer is opening and closing, the utensils will stay stacked and won’t move around much during the removal process. This has five compartments that work perfectly with two-inch kitchen drawers. For those who don’t have a lot of room in their kitchen drawers for an organizer, you can also get this in a smaller size that fits 9 3/4″ at its smallest.

Best Silverware Organizer for Small Drawers

If your drawers are narrow or don’t offer a lot of space in them for silverware, consider picking up the Joseph Joseph 85119 DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for Cutlery and Silverware. This uniquely designed organizer is meant to maximize the space you have and not take up a lot of it. It measures only 15.6″ x 4.33″ x 2.25″ and is suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3.25″. What separates this organizer from others is that it has slots for your cutlery rather than compartments. Each one can slide into their certain slot, freeing up the remaining drawer space. It even has cutlery icons on each area to show you which should be placed where. The front parts of the cutlery won’t be visible inside the organizer, so you’ll need to know which utensil has been placed where. It is not dishwasher-safe, so it is recommended that you wash and dry this by hand. This does come with the option to get different versions of it, as you can get one that’s meant for kitchen gadgets, strictly knives or one for larger drawers. It is also an extremely cost-effective option for anyone on a budget.