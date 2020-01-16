Best Angle Grinder For Tough Household Jobs

Buying a house for the first time can be an extremely exciting but daunting task. Having to go through aspects like picking the one you like, the paperwork, and the bidding can be stressful. Plus, this is all before you may have to do any fixing up to aspects of the house itself. If the home you are purchasing needs some work done, you better have the tools to do it. Having an angle grinder at your disposal will help you with a lot of different tasks around the house, including grinding, cutting, sharpening and removing rust. These kinds of tasks will be in no short supply right after you move in and then during your stay, as every house needs improvements. Luckily, with the help of any of the three angle grinders we’ve handpicked for you, you’ll be able to tackle those household jobs without a problem. Let’s take a look at the best options for you.

Most Powerful Angle Grinder

Always living up to its lofty standards, DEWALT constantly churns out some of the best power tools on the market and their Angle Grinder Tool is no exception. This grinder boasts an 11-amp motor that will go 11,000 RPM for the best power to weight ratio available on the market. It is corded and made from highly durable plastic and metal, so you will be able to use this for a long time. The spindle size is adjustable between 5/8″ and 11″, giving you more flexibility to handle your tasks. This delivers 1400 W of power and measures 12″ in length, while the wheel diameter is 4 1/2″. If you’re going up against metal or wood, the Dust Ejection System provides durability by getting rid of dust and debris. This grinder includes a one-touch guard to protect you, as well as a two-position side handle for easier use. The one-touch guard allows for 360° rotation with a single action, so getting the right angle isn’t difficult. If you need to change the wheel out, the Quick-Change™ Wheel Release lets you remove it without much hassle.

Most Intuitive Angle Grinder

Working smarter is something everyone strives for, which is why the Bosch 4 1/2-Inch Angle Grinder is a terrific choice. This compact machine only weighs just over three pounds, which we found extremely helpful when you’re carrying it around. This is perfect for professionals who need to use one frequently because of it how simple it is to bring with them. What really impressed us is Bosch’s Service Minder Brush System, which eliminates guesswork and automatically stops the device when preventative maintenance is required. It won’t grind until it breaks, keeping you away from finishing your job. It features a powerful 6.0 amp motor for professional grinding and cutting that’s efficient and effective. You won’t find a more comfortable grinder to use, as the dual position side handle is designed to give you the angle at a natural position for maximizing the grinding abilities. The top handle is ergonomically designed to fit into your hand easily. You’ll be able to mount popular accessories as the 5/8″ to 11″ spindle works with various sizes. The switch is sealed, so debris and dust won’t enter the controls and the tool has an epoxy coating to protect it. It comes with an eight-foot cord and delivers 120V and no-load 11,000 RPM.

Best Value Angle Grinder

Fixing up a house can be pricey, so saving money where you can is vital. That’s why the BLACK+DECKER Angle Grinder Tool is such a popular option. This machine is bound to give you the best bang-for-your-buck performance that you’ll find. This cost-effective option is a 4 1/2″ grinder tool with a metal grinding wheel for a multitude of jobs. It also comes with a spanner wrench, a wheel guard and is fitted with a one-touch release switch in the case that you have to shut it off quickly. This has a 6 amp motor and a handle that can be moved to three different positions, so you’ll always be able to find the most comfortable one for your particular task. It features a spindle lock for easy changing of any accessories you want to mount. This is great for surface preparation and has a metal gear case for added durability.