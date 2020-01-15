Microsoft’s upgraded Edge browser vs. Google Chrome: The results might surprise you

Google Chrome has been the world’s most popular browser for some time now, which is an impressive feat given that it didn’t enter the fray until 2008. These days, Chrome commands nearly 67% of browser market share. Following quite far behind are Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Edge, which have 9%, 7.4%, and 5.6% market shares, respectively.

Microsoft, though, is hoping that it can make up some lost ground with the recent release of a completely redesigned Microsoft Edge which — we should point out — is based on Chromium, the same open-source code base Google Chrome is built on. The latest iteration of Microsoft Edge was introduced earlier today and is compatible with Windows and OS X.

With that said, it didn’t take long for folks to run a few benchmarking tests in order to see just what type of performance gains Microsoft’s revamped Edge browser brings to the table. Running a number of tests, VentureBeat opted to pit Microsoft Edge against Google Chrome, Firefox, and Brave.

The results certainly bode well for Microsoft, as evidenced below:

SunSpider: Edge wins!

Octane: Chrome wins!

Kraken: Firefox wins!

JetStream: Edge wins!

MotionMark: Edge wins!

Speedometer: Edge wins!

Basemark: Brave wins!

WebXPRT: Firefox wins!

All in all, that’s some impressive performance for a browser that was just released to the public today. It remains to be seen, though, if Edge’s performance capabilities help it lure over seasoned Google Chrome users.

A full breakdown of each specific benchmarking test can be viewed over here.

Meanwhile, if you want to take Microsoft’s Edge browser for a spin, you can hop on over to Microsoft’s Edge page over here and hit the download link. If you’re tired of Chrome or are simply looking for something a little bit different, Edge might be exactly what you need. Incidentally, there are also mobile-specific versions of Edge designed for iOS and Android if you want to see how it compares to your browser of choice on your daily driver.