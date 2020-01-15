Best Bench Scraper Set for the Baker in Your Life

Making a cake or pizza from scratch requires time, effort and skill. That’s not to say you shouldn’t try it if you don’t have the third one. There are plenty of gadgets that will help you become a better baker but perhaps there isn’t one that will make your life more easy than a bench scraper. After you’ve made some fresh dough, trying to cut it can be a really hard affair. Having it stick to your bowl or countertop makes it nearly impossible to clean up. But with a bench scraper, you’ll be able to slice right through the dough to quarter it and get the correct size of piece that you want. It’s entirely up to you whether you prefer steel or plastic when it comes to bench scrapers, so we’ve highlighted some of both in our picks for the best that are out there. Before you start your latest creation in the kitchen, check out our list of the top bench scraper sets on the market.

Best Stainless Steel Bench Scraper Set

With a ton of different uses that will make this one of your most used kitchen tools, the Spring Chef Stainless Steel Pastry Scraper/Bench Scraper Chopper is a great purchase. This obviously can be used to cut up dough for pizza, pasta, pastries, cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls, and cookies. But it also can be used to gently chop fruits and veggies, slice up avocados, evenly cut brownies, scoop up vegetables and herbs and transfer them to a pot or smooth out frosting and fondant on a cake. Made from stainless steel, this blade is firm, not flimsy and sharp enough to cut through chilled dough without much hassle. This lets you lift pie dough, chop nuts, temper chocolate, divvy up butter and complete many other jobs. The blade is accompanied by a handy bowl scraper that lets you get all of the remaining bits inside the bowl. The blade also has six inch-long increments, so you’ll be able to measure out your ingredients and dough much simpler. On the bowl scraper, there’s a very useful table that helps you convert weight and volume measurements. You’ll be able to scrape straight surfaces and curved surfaces with this set. Scraping, cutting and divvying can be completed with these.

Best Three-Piece Bench Scraper Set

You won’t have to choose whether you like a steel scraper or a plastic scraper better when you grab the Chef’n Pastrio 3-in-1 Bench Scraper Set. You’ll be able to cut on any surface with this, as the plastic and steel scrapers are easy to use, even on non-stick pastry mats. Made from BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, these are built to last and made to be easy to clean. These are also dishwasher-safe, making the cleaning even simpler. Included with both of the two bench scrapers is a bowl scraper, allowing you to cover and clear curved and straight containers of remaining bits of dough. All three of these will nest inside each other, making storing them a breeze. The stainless steel blade has inch-long markings on it, which gives you better measuring capabilities. These only weigh 8.3 ounces and won’t take up much space in your drawers or cabinets.

Best Plastic Bench Scraper Set

Handling both the cutting and scraping duties all on its own, so you don’t need multiple tools, the Prepatize Dough and Bowl Scrapers Set of 4 is a phenomenal, multi-purpose pack. You’ll receive two different sets of scrapers: one that has two 5 3/8″ x 3 7/8″ scrapers and the other that has two 5″ x 3 1/2″ ones. Two of them are straight edge scrapers and the other two are flat edge scrapers, letting you handle either task. You’ll be able to evenly fill out your baking trays and use these scrapers as spatulas for cakes. These are also great for breads and doughs, whenever you need to scrape them out of a bowl, off of a cutting board or countertop, or cut them evenly. The scrapers are made from durable propylene that will remain useful for life. These come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so it really doesn’t hurt you to give these a try. Warm, soapy water will clean these or you can throw them in the dishwasher to get them clean.