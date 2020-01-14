Here’s how to get a free Krispy Kreme donut every Monday this month

Among the few universal truths in life is that everyone has to pay taxes, everyone dies, and Mondays generally suck. So it should come as no surprise that Krispy Kreme has chosen this one, of all the days of the week, to host a promotion offering guests of Krispy Kreme stores the opportunity to score a delicious free donut.

This promotion coincides with the launch earlier this month of the donut chain’s newest menu item, Krispy Kreme mini donuts that are basically mini versions of the chain’s most popular donuts: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

The chain is hosting “Mini Mondays” for the remaining Mondays this month at its store locations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During that time, guests can visit participating locations and get a free mini donut of their choice. Hit up this link — www.krispykreme.com/promos/minis — to find a participating shop near you.

The chain is billing this as the perfect sweet treat to enjoy on diet “cheat days,” since the new Original Glazed minis, for example, only include 100 calories each. Too many people give up on their diets too early, while something like a mini-indulgence along the way can go far toward helping them stick with it — “So, we miniaturized our most popular donuts,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said about the new minis.

But what’s even better is that this actually isn’t even the only way Krispy Kreme fans can score free donuts this month.

The chain is also running a limited-time offer that makes it possible to get your hands on a dozen Original Glazed donuts for free. All you have to do is join Krispy Kreme’s loyalty program called mySweet Rewards. New members will get that free dozen with any dozen purchase, as part of this promotion that’s valid through February 2 (though you have to enroll by January 26).

Image Source: Krispy Kreme

The rewards program lets you earn and redeem rewards for all the chain’s treats you enjoy. Speaking of the chain, it was founded in 1937, and its donuts can be found today in about 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores across the US. Krispy Kreme also has almost 1,400 retail locations in 33 countries.