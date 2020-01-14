Leak: Samsung’s most expensive Galaxy S20 model will have insane specs

The Galaxy S20 launch is only a few weeks away, which means that Galaxy S20 rumors are only going to get worse. Just the other day, we saw the Galaxy S20 in the wild for the first time, the Plus version, and learned plenty of specs for two of the three models, including the affordable S20 and the S20 Plus. All the time, I told you that some of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s specs are still secret. Yes, the three phones will share the same base hardware, which includes the Snapdragon 865 chip or its Exynos equivalent, and 12GB of RAM. Separately, I also told you that the world’s first phone with 16GB of RAM might be coming this year, and it’s not going to be a Galaxy S20. It turns out that might not be the case, as the Ultra will come in a 16GB of RAM variant. Not only that, but the most expensive Galaxy S20 version will have a few other insane specs.

Max Weinbach of xda-developers, who posted online the first S20+ photos a few days ago has an almost complete specs sheet for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G phone. While screen size is still missing in action, the leaker revealed the phone will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. On top of that, you’ll also get a microSD slot that will support 1TB microSD cards.

Memory sits at 12GB for the base model, but you’ll be able to score a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 16GB of RAM as well.

When it comes to battery size, the Ultra will feature a massive 5,000 mAh battery that will support 45W charging that will recharge the phone from 0 to 100% in 74 minutes.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

Weinbach also posted details about the phone’s rear-camera system, revealing specs for three of the four sensors. We’re looking at a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel with 10x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

In a second different tweet, he gave us a look at the expected S20 Ultra camera setup, with a focus on the periscope camera that will support 100x hybrid zoom, a feature that will be apparently called Space Zoom.

This is apparently what the S20 Ultra camera setup looks like. pic.twitter.com/4TaX5tN4t8 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

Well-known leaker Ice Universe posted the S20 camera specs for all three handsets, seemingly confirming Weinbach’s claims:

S20：12MP+64MP+12MP

S20+：12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF

S20U：108MP+48MP+12MP+ToF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

We might not have the S20 Ultra 5G’s screen size mentioned in these leaks, but Ice also noted a compromise Samsung made for all S20 phones when it comes to screen quality. Apparently, you won’t be able to pair 2K resolution with the screen’s 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll either have to choose a 2K screen at 60Hz or Full HD resolution at 120Hz.

It can now be said with certainty that Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we can't have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

With all that in mind, however, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G certainly looks like a monster phone, when it comes to hardware, one that Samsung’s rivals might have a tough time to match.