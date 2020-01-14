‘Star Wars’ star deletes Facebook account due to political ad policy

While many people like to criticize Facebook for a variety of reasons, the simple reality is that most are unwilling to delete their Facebook accounts. The allure of the social network is simply too great.

With that said, there is one celebrity who not only talks the talk but also walks the walk. Amidst a sea of celebrities who often pay nothing but lip service to issues they care about, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill actually went the extra mile and deleted his Facebook account on account of the company’s stance on political ads.

Facebook, if you recall, recently said that it will not pro-actively restrict misleading political ads or even fact-check ads that might very well contain false information. From Facebook’s vantage point, it doesn’t believe it should be the arbiter of truth in the political realm.

Facebook notes that its decision is based “on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public.”

The company’s stance, predictably, elicited no shortage of outrage in light of the fact that many people blame Facebook for Donald Trump’s unexpected rise to power.

So in something of a symbolic gesture, Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, actually decided to delete his Facebook account. In a tweet emblazoned with the hashtag PatriotismOverProfits, Hamill said: “So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I’ve decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big “Who Cares?” for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night.”

Will Hamill’s move prompt a wave of users to delete their accounts as well? Not likely.

Despite a number of concerns regarding Facebook’s handling of private user data, not to mention its inconsistent stance when it comes to the promulgation of misleading news stories, the social networking giant has done nothing but thrive over the past few years. Revenue continues to increase with each passing year, and the company’s share price hit an all-time high earlier this week. Put simply, the company has successfully managed to brush off any number of controversies with ease.

As a final point regarding Facebook’s stance on political ads, the company, at the very least, will grant users the ability to see fewer political ads if they so choose.