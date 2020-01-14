Best Shower Chair for Assistance

As we get older, it can be harder to get in and out of the shower. Having to bathe ourselves can become a chore but still a necessary one. There isn’t anything wrong with requiring help when you’re at your most vulnerable. If you or a loved one is rehabbing from an injury or has gotten to the point in their lives where they need some assistance in the shower, consider purchasing a shower chair. A shower chair will help stabilize you in the shower and allow you to clean what needs to be cleaned. Installing any of the three chairs we’ve hand selected below in your bathroom or shower will make it easier to handle your duties. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best shower chairs.

Most Comfortable Shower Chair

Boasting a back to rest up against as you’re seated for an extended period of time, the Essential Medical Supply Shower Bench with Arms and Back is an extremely comfortable place to sit. The arms on the chair are both padded and removable, so you can enjoy relaxation while sitting and then remove them to more safely enter and exit the chair and shower. You can adjust the height from between 16″ and 20″ in one-inch increments and the width between the arms is 17 3/4″. The seat is texturized, so you won’t slide off of it when you’re seated. The width of the seat is 13″ x 16″ and it has drain holes, preventing any water build-up. This sturdily built chair can hold up to 300 lbs and it is made from an anodized aluminum construction that won’t rust, even when you leave it in the shower. It’s takes mere moments to set up and you won’t need any tools. You’ll receive a warranty on the frame and this should be able to answer any problems you’ve had entering and exiting the shower.

Best Transfer Bench

Making it extremely easy to get in and out of the shower, the Drive Medical Plastic Tub Transfer Bench is a safe purchase for any bathroom. It is designed to assist individuals entering and exiting the shower, as half of it sits in the shower while half of it is outside the shower. You’ll be able to sit down and slide over into the shower and then slide out of it without much trouble. This blow-molded plastic bath bench has an armrest and a back rest for added comfort and stability. These are also reversible, so they can accommodate any bathroom layout or shower configuration. It can hold up to 400 lbs and is adjustable in half-inch increments, allowing you to customize the reach for yourself. This won’t take any tools to set up the back, legs or arm and there’s a pinch-free lever that makes installing it simple. The seat dimensions are 18.5″ – 19.5″ D x 26″ W x 17.5″ – 22.5″ H. The outside legs are 23″ D x 32″ W.

Sturdiest Shower Chair

Treated more like a stool, the Medline Heavy Duty Shower Chair Bath Bench is incredibly stable. It does not have a back, which provides easy maneuverability and access while you’re bathing. It features non-slip rubber stoppers on each foot resist sliding and slipping on the bathtub or bathroom floors. This shower chair can hold up to 550 lbs, so it can be used by pretty much anybody. The seat height is adjustable, as it can go from 14″ to 17″ with just a simple press of a button. On each side of the seat are carved in handles, allowing you to remove it from the shower or place it back in the shower without much trouble. The seat depth is 12″ and the width of the seat is 20″. This is perfect for either a bath tub or a shower and is made from stainless steel construction that is built to last for a long time. There are holes in the seat so that water can flow out of it and doesn’t get trapped inside.