Best Kitchen Shears

The kitchen can be an anxiety-inducing part of the house for some — particularly those who are responsible for cooking each and every day. Whether it’s for cooking for one, two, or the entire tribe, you’ll quickly learn how important it is to have a wide array of cooking utensils at your disposal. Because, quite frankly, sometimes a big fork and a spatula just aren’t going to cut it. One particularly useful tool that oftentimes flies under the radar is kitchen shears. They’re arguably the most versatile kitchen utensil, as they can be used to cut anything from meat to herbs to large vegetables. And unless you prefer to use your bare hands or, worse yet, a knife in a fairly dangerous spot, you’re going to find yourself in need of a powerful, versatile pair of scissors. And before you even think about it, no, a pair of arts and crafts scissors should NOT be used in the kitchen, either. So we’ll take a look at some of the most useful kitchen shears on the market right now and possibly save you from a few potentially dangerous kitchen incidents in the process. Cook smarter, not harder.

Sharpest Kitchen Shears

If you’re looking for an ultra-tough, durable pair of kitchen shears that specialize in meats and poultry, then look no further than these Heavy Duty Utility Come Apart Shears For Poultry from Gerior. These shears are 9.25″ in length, giving you plenty of blade to cut with. They can be taken apart with ease, which is super convenient in the cleaning process, especially after slicing up messy meat. Once you take the two blades apart via the pivot screw, simply wash out any food particles and you’re set. But where these shears really stand out is when it comes to raw power. The scissors are made from high-quality, rust-proof stainless steel. The blades are micro-serrated, which allows you to better grip wet and slippery food. They’re also extra thick at 3 mm and are made with a longer handle that aids in cutting thicker meats and vegetables. Plus, the adjustable pivot screw allows you to tighten or loosen the blades as you see fit. These scissors also come with a bunch of other cool features such as being used as a bottle opener, a center toothed grip for cracking bones and nuts, and notches on the handles for jar opening.

Most Comfortable Kitchen Shears

For a pair of kitchen shears that are ergonomically designed to keep your hand comfortable while you’re cutting up large vegetables or thick pieces of meat, the OXO Good Grips Multi-Purpose Kitchen & Herbs Scissors are a fantastic option. Much like the pair from Gerior, these shears are made of durable stainless steel that’s micro-serrated for extra grip. They’re sharp, refined, and slip-proof. However, what sort of separates these shears are, again, their comfortability. The OXO shears are made with soft handles that feature cushioned pads on the inside that help absorb pressure while you cut. Most scissors, at least when cutting thicker foods and materials, give some pushback and can make your hands sore and tired. These scissors allow you to cut for extended periods of time without issue. Plus, the blades come apart, making for a quick and easy clean after every use, and they even feature a herb stripper right above the handle for removing fresh herbs from their stems.

Most Versatile Kitchen Shears

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to kitchen utensils. By this measure, there are, arguably, no better multi-purpose kitchen shears than these Stainless Steel Scissors for Herbs, Chicken, Meat & Vegetables by Spring Chef. Hailed as the “swiss army knife for the kitchen,” these shears can essentially be used for anything — poultry, meat, vegetables, fresh and dried fruits, herbs, chocolate, etc. They also come with a built-in bottle opener that can also double as a nutcracker. And they don’t have to be used strictly for foods, either — their durable, rust-proof, stainless steel design allows you to use them for arts and crafts projects or an assortment of daily household tasks. Plus, they come with a removable blade cover to keep your hands safe and the blades themselves clean and in good condition. These shears also feature smooth, precision blades, comfortably symmetrical handles, and an unmatched versatility that provides you with a pair of shears that are not only great for the kitchen, but for any general cutting need.