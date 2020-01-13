On Monday night in New Orleans, the Clemson Tigers will defend their title against the LSU Tigers and their Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow as two undefeated teams play in the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second year in a row. While Clemson is on the precipice of establishing a dynasty to rival Alabama’s, LSU is competing for its first title since being shut out by Alabama in the same stadium in 2011.

We’ll tell you all about how to watch the game from your computer, tablet, and smartphone below, but before that, you need to know the game kicks off at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on Monday, January 13th and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you have a cable package of any kind, just turn the dial to ESPN before the game starts.

Both Clemson and LSU have had incredible years, as the 14-0 records indicate, but their latest appearances on the field were nearly polar opposites. LSU utterly dismantled Oklahoma’s defense in the first playoff game, running away with an obscene 63-28 victory that might have been even worse had LSU gone all out in the second half. Meanwhile, Clemson barely escaped its matchup with Ohio State, facing a two-point deficit at halftime and being the beneficiary of a replay review on a play that could have resulted in an Ohio State touchdown.

With all of that said, LSU hasn’t faced a defense as staunch as Clemson’s all year, and if anyone’s going to stop Joe Burrow, it’s going to have to be the (other) Tigers. On the other side of the field, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is no slouch either, as he is projected to be the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft (presumably following in the footsteps of Burrow, who will be the first pick of this year’s draft). In other words, it’s a great matchup.

If you don’t have cable, but want to watch the game, some of the services with free trials include YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live TV, and Sling. Beyond the standard broadcast, there will be a variety of alternate viewing options, including Field Pass on ESPN2, Coaches Film Room on ESPNU, Command Center on ESPNews, and DataCenter on ESPN Goal Line. You can use your cable login to watch on the ESPN app and WatchESPN as well.