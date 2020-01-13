The name of Samsung’s most exciting foldable phone yet will make you flip

The Galaxy Fold wasn’t the successful foldable experiment Samsung wanted, as a few design issues affected the phone’s durability last year. The phone was postponed from April to September, but Samsung wasn’t able to iron out all the problems with the handset’s fragility. But at least Samsung showed us what can go wrong with a foldable device, and technology will significantly improve in the coming years to allow for a much better design. Samsung might already have one such device ready, a clamshell foldable we’ve been calling Galaxy Fold 2 until recently when the Galaxy Bloom moniker came out. It turns out that’s not the actual name of the handset, and a leaker has shared the phone’s trade name.

Ice Universe teased over the weekend that the Bloom is just a code name, and the phone will be called something else:

Bloom is just a code name, the real name is Galaxy Z xxxx, guess it! pic.twitter.com/55mGBp4v0A — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020

If Galaxy Z 2020 was your guess, well, that’s not it. The insider followed up with the name of the device. It’s Flip. Galaxy Z Flip:

Galaxy Z Flip pic.twitter.com/WKA5mpICVE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020

It’s not the craziest name Samsung could have come up with, and it’s definitely not the worst. Samsung had to give the Galaxy Fold name a rest, as the Fold was marred by bad publicity last year. Not to mention that thee Galaxy Z Flip fits well for the handset.

Regardless of what Samsung would call the clamshell foldable, we already have three rumors that should make the Z Flip an exciting proposition. First of all, the phone is rumored to feature a glass screen rather than plastic, which should eliminate screen-related durability issues. Secondly, the phone is rumored to cost around $1,000, which would be an excellent price for a foldable handset. And third, the Galaxy Z Flip won’t be a mid-range phone like its direct competitor, the Motorola Razr. Instead, the handset is expected to feature the same chipset as the Galaxy S10, Note 10, and Fold phones, the Snapdragon 855.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip during an event on February 11th, right alongside the Galaxy S20 phones.