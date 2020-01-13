Best Recipe Holder That You Can Pass Down

Time-honored traditions are parts of life that every family cherishes. For many of us, holiday and birthday celebrations are special times that are particularly unique because of the things we all share during them: food. Passing down recipes from generation to generation is how many of us learned how to cook in the first place. In order to make sure you’re following your Grandma’s chocolate chip cookie recipe properly or making your aunt’s egg rolls the right way, you’re going to need somewhere to store your recipes. With a recipe holder, you’ll always know where to find them and be able to look them up quickly to see if this particular one calls for olive oil or vegetable oil. Keeping your recipes in a collection makes complete sense and will help you when the time comes to pass them down to another generation. With the help of any of the three recipe holders we’ve found, these traditions will continue on and you’ll be able to add your own recipes going forward.

Best Recipe Box

Reminding some of a treasure box, because it kind of is, the Ironwood Gourmet 28339 Saugatuck 2 Compartment Recipe Box with Divider Tabs is a great way to organize your dishes. It measures 6″ x 7.5″ x 5.25″and is handcrafted from Acacia wood with its rich, dark colors and contrasting patterns that run from light to dark. This will protect your kitchen’s secrets and let you store and organize hundreds of 3″ x 5″ or 4″ x 6″ recipe cards. There are 10 divider tabs, allowing you to sort through desserts, main courses, appetizers, soups, salads and any other kind of meal you have a recipe for. The grooved lid has a slot that allows you to place your recipe card in it, so you can look at it easily while you’re cooking. You don’t just have to lay it flat on the counter with fear that it might get dirty or wet during the process. In order to keep your recipe box clean, you should wipe it down with a damp cloth and dry it immediately. Do not soak it and apply butcher’s block or mineral oil to preserve it.

Best Recipe Binder

Making it easy to sort out which recipes go where, the Brownlow Gifts Recipe Binder Set is a smart and solid purchase. This three-ring hardcover binder is 8″ x 9″ and includes 40 cardstock 4″ x 6″ recipe cards. You can choose from 12 different covers, allowing you to pick which one you think would best describe your kitchen and or cooking style. Inside the binder are 20 clear 8″ x 6″ acrylic sheets that are splatter-proof, keeping your recipes protected when you insert them into the sheets. Each sheet holds up to four recipes. The 12 dividers in each binder are split up into sections for appetizers and beverages, soups and salads, breads and rolls, main dishes, side dish, vegetables, pasta, meat, poultry, fish and seafood, cookies, and desserts. The cover artwork on each one of the available options is colorful and will look great in your kitchen. Plus, it will mark a place that’s easy to find, so you know exactly where all of your recipes are whenever you need them.

Best Magnetic Recipe Holder

Storing recipes can be troublesome, but so can keeping a recipe out for you to see it while you’re using it. But if you’re using the Architec RR3GL Rock Magnetic Recipe Holder, you’ll have a place to rest your recipe while you’re reading. No longer will you have to search for the index card amongst flour, sugar, pots, pans and other ingredients on your countertop. The magnetic base and ball can keep up to eight sheets of paper raised and will display them for you to see it whenever you need to check. This is also perfect for the office, arts and crafts rooms and anywhere else you need to pin something. It comes in eight different colors: flat black, gold, graphite, green, red, silver, turquoise, and white. It only measures 2.5″ x 2.5″ x 2″, so it won’t take up a lot of space on your counter, meaning you can even store it on your counter when you aren’t using it or put it in a drawer for later. This recipe rock will work easily and all you’ll need to do to remove the recipe is take away the push magnet.