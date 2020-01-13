Best Lap Desk for Working from the Bed or Couch

Sometimes, it’s just too dreary outside to leave bed. But if you happen to be someone who works from home, at least part time, then you may not need to leave bed. By getting a lap desk, you’ll be able to complete a bulk of your work from under your covers. For those who don’t have a desk at home and don’t love to sit amongst loud people in coffee shops, a lap desk is perfect. This will help you set up a work space on your bed or couch, allowing you to work in comfort. You also won’t have to endure having your laptop on your knees, making them hot and potentially burning them. Writing from home has never been easier for those who have had to type or scribble away while sitting at a kitchen table. Any of the three lap desks we’ve highlighted below can give you the mix of professionalism and comfort you crave when working from home. Let’s take a look.

Most Comfortable Lap Desk

Resting your hands on a desk can be uncomfortable and can even be damaging for your wrists. The same goes for a lap desk, which is why the Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk is a great choice for you. This large work surface provides you with plenty of area to sit at, as the measurements are 18.5″ x 14″ x 3.5″. You can bring this work station with you wherever you need it to go, whether you’re in the car, in the house or on a train or plane. This comes with a USB light to give you illumination while you’re working, especially late into the night. This has a memory foam cushion, wrist rest and handle for portability, making it simple to carry and comfortable to use. There also has a slide out mouse deck on both the left and right side so you can use your dominant hand with your mouse without a problem. The tablet slot fits tablets 9.6″ or smaller and the smart phone slot fits phones 3.5″ or smaller. The lap desk itself only weighs five pounds, so it won’t bog you down while you’re using it.

Best Tray Lap Desk

Similar to a tray that allows you to eat breakfast in bed, now it will let you work from bed. The TaoTronics Laptop Desk for Bed gives you more room to work than normal lap desks, as it is equipped to handle 17″ laptops. This lap desk can be set to five different elevations and four different angles, giving you plenty of versatility to sit how you like to. The surface tilts from 0° to 15°, 25° or 35° and has retractable blockers that keep devices and items from falling off. There is a soft wrist rest that helps prevent strain, protecting your most valuable typing asset. You can change the elevation by just pressing a button, as it will move from one setting to the next fluidly. The retractable legs neatly fold into the table and are only 2.1″ thick. The tray is made from solid wood, so it’s built to last for a long time. This is great for many different tasks as it can be used on a picnic, as a desk for kids, an eating tray in bed or on the couch or floor or as a desk for reading.

Best Value Lap Desk

If you’re not in the market to spend a ton of money on a lap desk, because you don’t have many places to put one or you already have an actual desk and just want something for the couch, check out the Honey-Can-Do TBL-03540 Portable Laptop Lap Desk. It is made from solid MDF surface material that’s easy to clean and care for. This lightweight and compact desk is a perfect size for your lap, as it measures 23.23″ L x 15.75″ W x 2.52″ H. You won’t have to deal with any laptop battery heat and can use tablets effectively as well as two-in-one devices. It has a carved in handle for easy portability, so you’ll be able to carry it around without a problem. There’s also a removable pad that makes storing it simple. This is great for students, travelers or even people with limited mobility. It is a perfect, cost-effective option.