A fresh new week means fresh new deals on tons of different iPhone and iPad apps. To start things off, we’ve got eight different deals on iOS apps for you to check out. These apps span all sorts of categories so there should be something for everyone, and they all have one thing in common: they’re paid apps that are available as free downloads for a limited time. These deals could end at any moment though, so hurry or you might miss out.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Workout App for Female Fitness

Normally $4.99.

Female Fitness Challenge app for women workout offers everything you need to stay fit, healthy and in shape. It offers a custom exercise plan to tone up your entire body, including your shoulder, chest, back, abs, legs and more. This women workout app helps you train your body and burn calories, every day so that you burn that stubborn belly fat, and get fabulous abs.

Just like a personal trainer, Female Fitness Challenge App will assist you to meet your fitness goal. Just perform each exercise in quick succession, and follow the diet to trim up your body. Apart from providing custom gym workouts, it also offers you 30-day diet plan with recipes to help you keep up the results. With this wonderful and friendly app, you can stay on your health and fitness goal 24 hours.

Aim for perfect flat abs or toned butt? Whatever your goal is Female Fitness Challenge App is the solution for all your issue. With this woman-specific mobile app, you will not only get la fitness guidance, but also get tons of health tips to reinvent your lifestyle, muscle building, strength training, weight losses, health and fitness, and more. You do not have to pay a hefty gym membership to stay healthy; instead, this app will work closely with you as your personal trainer.

Download Female Fitness Challenge set your health and fitness goal and be patient- you will accomplish great results for sure.

Salient Features

• 80+ women workouts

• Custom fitness programs as per your fitness goals

• Bodyweight exercise for shoulder, abs, back, leg, butt, belly

• 30-days diet plan as per your fitness goals

• Diet recipes to make dieting interesting for you

• Get rid of stubborn belly fat using detailed videos

• Text instructions

• Share your story with others

Female Fitness Challenge has a huge database of exercise and workouts including strength training, stretches, to help you get ultimate weight loss results.

Download Female fitness challenge for FREE today

Please seek medical advice prior to commencement.

Stay healthy, Stay fit. Look beautiful.

VisualX Photo Editor & Effects

Normally $1.99.

VisualX will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments.

Effects, Crop, splash, adjust, rotate, draw, stickers, emoticon add text, add filters and hordes of effects then export in full size or to the usual social media suspects.

“Easily fix your photos with VisualX” ~ Product Hunt

“VisualX photo editor is high performance image editing software” ~ Applion.jp

“VisualX will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments” ~ AppAdvice.com

“VisualX photo editor is all in one photo editor” ~ newmobilelife.com

“Photo Editor with many filtering tools and effects. Covering virtually all aspects of dressing. Whether it’s adjusting the light, adjusting the white effect, attaching a sticker, writing a picture, cutting or blurring pictures. It can be done easily through tools that are arranged in a neat manner” ~ Thai.co

_______________________________________________

KEY FEATURES :-

●Filters

Choose from dozens of breathtaking filters and effects to completely change your image

●Stunning Effects

Choose from a perfectly categorized collection of stunning effects such as Spot, Bloom & Gloom to easily make your photos stand out!

●Beautiful Text

Simply add beautiful text to your photos with many artistic fonts to choose from. Express yourself, with the most perfectly designed text editing tool for your phone

●Emoji

Add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life!

●Tone Curve

It is a powerful tool that can be used to make advanced tonal adjustments on your image.

●Sharpen

Makes the detail in your photo appear sharper and more defined. Push the slider slowly and be careful not to over-sharpen.

●Saturation

Controls the vibrancy of the colors in your photo. Increase saturation to make the colors more vibrant, or decrease it to make them less vibrant.

●Fade

Washes out shadows and gives your photo a faded or vintage look

●Draw

Draw on your photo with any color you want

●Color Splash

Selectively remove and replace color with Splash

●Photo Sticker

-Apply numerous photo stickers like love photo sticker, comic photo stickers, text photo stickers, birthday photo stickers and many more to your images

●Crop Options

– Flip, rotate, and straighten crooked photos

-Perspective: vary the photo as if taken from a different angle

-Transform your photos with our rotating tool, vertical and horizontal flipping tools, and straightening.

●Simple Sharing

Share your favorite photos with your friends in just 1 tap! Our simple sharing features, allows you to post your pics to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or whatever social network you use, faster than ever!

______________________________________________

◉No In-App Products

◉No Ads

Download now!!

NOAA Weather Radar Puppy

Normally $1.99.

Hello! I made this weather app for my dog Panda, so she can bring you joy when checking the weather & tracking hurricanes!

Background images change based on the weather. You can even add your own **custom image**!

I’ve also just added GOES Geostationary Satellite Server information information through the NOAA website. Full tracking is available in the app!

Features include:

*GOES Geostationary Satellite Server web access

* Full Hurricane Forecast NHC web access

* Geo-located weather

* 7-day forecast details

* Panda puppy pictures

* Fun pup messages

* Search weather by city

* Custom weather backgrounds

Easily add your custom images as weather backgrounds. Just click on the image icon and select your weather folder.

It’s so simple to use and will make you smile every time you check the weather.

Everyday someone downloads the app, Panda will get a treat for being a good pup =)

** Available for iPad and iPhone with single purchase **

Important: NOAA forecasts are only available for USA territory. Hurricane forecasts allow you to interact directly with the NHC website.

If you have any questions before purchasing, please email me at pandapupgram@gmail.com. I typically respond by the end of the day.

Enjoy.

My Baby Heartbeat

Normally $4.99.

My Baby Heartbeat – is very nice app which you can use to hear and record your baby’s heartbeat. App is easy to use. Just open app, prepare for record, make record and listen baby’s heartbeat or share with your loved once.

When I can heare my baby’s heartbeat?

For best results, use “My Baby Heartbeat” after reaching 27 week.

How can I record my baby’s heartbeat?

Use one of three methods to record your baby’s heartbeat using your iPhone or iPad:

– Get your iPhone or iPad out of the case for better recording results

– Press the iPhone microphone slightly to the lower abdomen

– Use a remote microphone connected to your iPhone. Press the microphone slightly to the lower abdomen

– Record your baby’s heartbeat when you go to your monthly obstetrician-gynecologist visit. Once the doctor has found a strong baby heart beat, use the app to record it.

How can I start use app?

When you are ready press “RECORD BABY’S HEARTBEAT”

Press “STOP” when you finish record.

After heartbeat recorded you can listen by pressing “PLAY RECORDING”

You can also process the record using “REMOVE SILENCE FROM ENDS” and “TRIM” buttons

When your recording is ready you can share the baby’s heartbeat with your loved ones by tap “SHARE” button.

Which device I can use?

You can use any iPhone or any iPad.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

– This app is NOT a medical device and it should NOT be used as one.

– This app has not been reviewed by the FDA, and is NOT intended to be a replacement for medical advice of any kind.

– For any medical questions or concerns regarding your pregnancy and your baby’s health, please consult with your doctor.

Hugo Hup

Normally $1.99.

Help Hugo climb the waterfall in this charming and friendly platform game.

Pull back the arrow, aim it and release to launch Hugo Hup in the air.

Collect fireflies for extra tries and lookout for shiny power-ups to help you on your way.

Kinecto

Normally $1.99.

Kinecto is a vibrant, arcade puzzle game that will keep you totally hooked!

Tap to send shapes up the board. Aim to make complete rows of blocks to remove them from the board and unleash spectacular explosions of color.

Enjoy a relaxing Journey through a stunning collection of levels, or compete for the top score in Challenge mode.

A beautiful and satisfying experience that’s pure fun to play.

yourSudoku – Over 10k sudoku

Normally $2.99.

Sudoku (数独), originally called Number Place is a logic-based, combinatorial number-placement puzzle.

This app offer over 10000 sudoku game, it is enough for you to play forever.

We special offer 100+ entry level sudoku game, for you to learn how to play sudoku.

And it also has 1000+ master level sudoku game, if you feel normal level game is not enough challenging.

TechMae

Normally $4.99.

TechMae is a social networking club where every woman can connect in all areas of life. This space is for women to promote their projects from business to lifestyle all within a safe community. By using TechMae you can connect with other women globally who share similar beliefs and values. At TechMae we believe in the abundance mentality and support one another.

Women are welcome to get industry-specific insight by joining groups within our mobile app or create your own group. We created this space so that women can find others in similar industries and start connecting in real-time.

Find women entrepreneurs, doctors, designers, engineers, programmers, teachers and much more within our eco-system. The list is endless…

Our Community:

We have used facial recognition technology to ensure that only women participate in this platform. The first ever gender specific app made for connection and to ensure a safe community for you to share all your intimate topics.

Your TechMae profile is your tool to express yourself and help you network with other women just like you. We have integrated features which will help you connect easily with others within our app. You will have the ability to upload pics and videos to your timeline as well as groups within our app.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Exclusive for women

Diverse backgrounds from women all around the world

Share your life with other women within our app

Post your links to your businesses and blogs and get more exposure to your brand.

Share your achievements in a community that’s built for support for EVERY woman.

This App was created to give ALL women a VOICE.

Sign UP

Fill Out Your Profile

Verify Gender-

Start Engaging

Great things happen when women come together, It starts today with you.

Meet Me On TechMae.

