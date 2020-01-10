This is why Xbox Series X won’t have exclusive games at launch

Microsoft may have fallen behind Sony during the most recent console generation, but as the launch of the new Xbox Series X approaches, the company appears to have a cohesive vision that could make it much more competitive over the next five to ten years. Although the home console isn’t going anywhere (at least not any time soon), Microsoft has already begun to redefine the gaming industry with the launch of services like Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. In the months to come, gaming on Xbox won’t actually necessitate owning an Xbox.

Driving this point home was Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, who recently sat down with MCV/Develop in order to discuss the next generation. One of the first topics of discussion was how this console launch will differ from other generations, as Xbox’s first-party games will be playable on multiple pieces of hardware.

“As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices,” Booty says. “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”

Watching Microsoft balance its new software strategy with a relatively standard next-gen console release could very well end up being the most intriguing storyline of the decade for the industry. Halo Infinite will be the flagship launch title for the Xbox Series X, but if you aren’t ready to upgrade yet, you can also play it on your Xbox One. And if you don’t own a home console, it’s coming to PC as well, along with every other first-party Xbox game.

But, as Booty notes, the team behind the new Halo “is definitely going to be doing things to take advantage of [Series X].” So even if you don’t need a Series X to play Halo Infinite, it might be the best way to play the game (unless you happen to own an expensive gaming PC with all of the latest and greatest specs).

The entire interview is worth a read, but these are the things Booty says Xbox will focus on in the years to come:

“Deliver on the promises that we make.” “Make sure that we hold the bar high on quality, and that we’re releasing games that we can be proud of and that the fans can be proud of as Xbox exclusives.” “Continue building characters, stories and worlds that can transcend generations, devices and platforms.”

We’re still nearly a year out from the launches of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but this is already shaping up to be one of the biggest paradigm shifts the industry has ever seen. Strong launches have always been important, but when it comes to Series X, Microsoft is clearly far more focused on the long game.