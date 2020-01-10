Huge leak might’ve just revealed Samsung’s Galaxy S20 pricing and release date

Samsung’s new Galaxy S phones will be unveiled on February 11th, right alongside the brand new foldable handset from the Korean smartphone maker. We’re also looking at brand new names for the two devices, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Bloom, instead of the previously expected Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2 monikers. Names aside, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from both phone series, and now a new leak might have just revealed full pricing details and a release date for the Galaxy S20 series.

The Galaxy S20 has appeared in several reports and rumors in the past few months, and we already know what to expect in terms of design and specs from the Galaxy S10 successor. The following table, put together by Phone Arena, offers us a great look at the main specs of the Galaxy S20 phones, and it’s likely based on all those rumors.

Image Source: PhoneArena

The table even lists the camera specs for all three Galaxy S20 handsets, reminding us that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will probably be the only S20 version to sport Samsung’s first periscope zoom camera. Interestingly, PhoneArena also lists availability details for the three phones, claiming the Galaxy S20 will be released on March 6th. While the release date makes sense considering that other Galaxy S generations also launched in early March in previous years, we have no idea where the blog’s info came from and it’s not known for leaking info about unreleased smartphones.

Prices are also listed in the table — $799 for S20, $999 for S20+ 5G, and $1,099 for S20 Ultra — but once again, we have no idea whether we’re looking at guesses based on last year’s Galaxy S10 pricing structure or freshly leaked details. As we get closer to the Galaxy S20 launch event next month, we’ll learn more about all three handsets, including actual prices and release dates.