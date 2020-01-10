Before you rush out of work or school and kick up your legs for the weekend, we’ve got one last roundup this week of paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free. Friday’s list has a bunch of different apps and games that span several popular categories, so there should be something for everyone. As is always the case, however, these deals could end anytime so hurry up and download everything you can before these apps are no longer free.

Verb Challenge Spanish

Normally $4.99.

Master the conjugation of both irregular and regular verbs (-ar, -er, -ir), through a gameplay specifically designed for doing so. 148Apps

“Learning how to conjugate verbs is dull, but Verb Challenge Spanish makes it much more interesting.”

Jennifer Allen Fun Educational Apps

“Verb Challenge Spanish-A Great Alternative to Boring Drills.”

Julie Peterson *DESCRIPTION*

Verb Challenge Spanish is an engaging game for mastering verb conjugation in Spanish. You have a conjugation test coming soon?

No worries, create your own level with the verb you need to practice the most in Practice Mode. If you need to know how to conjugate a verb ASAP, we have you covered!

Access to a comprehensive conjugation chart for any verb in the game right from the title screen, so you don’t need any other reference app at all. Help the Mayans build their pyramid by making sentences in Spanish. Win the race against the sun, and bend the sun and time with amazing power-ups!

LAYÒUT

Normally $0.99.

Some moments may have slipped away in our life, but will last forever in our memory.

Many moments are only cherished when they’ve become memories.

One day when you look back on this journey, the most memorable part will always be those who travled with you. LAYÒUT offers classic quote artworks, Capture precious life milestone photos by marking them with beautifully crafted artwork & personalized text, share & treasure forever! Impress your friends and have fun adding a quotes to your photos!

Add creative artwork & treasure the special moment forever. • SOCIAL MEDIA QUOTES BUNDLE

Redesigned social media templates to create stunning Instagram posts, Facebook cover photos, YouTube channel art, Pinterest graphics, and more. Brand your social media profiles cohesively with ready-to-use assets that fit your visual style. LAYÒUT is the simplest and most powerful instant photo camera to transform your regular posts into creative posters in a few clicks. It’s simple

1) Snap the precious moment as it happens or select from camera roll.

2) Add our creative artwork.

3) Add poster and text to personalize.

4) Save & share! With LAYÒUT, choose from of graphics, and fonts to overlay, add and edit text and design photos to boost your social media profile, invite people to a party or share a motivational quote. • Overlay effects, filters, text and colors.

• Invite people to a party or share a motivational quote.

• Instant record shooting date.

• Poster and magazine-style layouts.

• Easily add text to photos .

• Instant Photo Camera

• Enhance your images with magic filters.

• Blend photos to create your unique style.

• Mask out image text for a professionally-designed look. — FEATURES — • QUOTES ARTWORK

beautifully crafted artwork to mark your ones exciting milestones & special moments. • MAGAZINE LAYOUTS

Magazine presets for the most stylish photo editing, design your photos like a magazine, a poster, or a themed album. • FAST FILTERS

Add gorgeous filters to highlight special moments. • FILM EFFECT

Textures that subtly brings all kinds of mood and Light Leaks. • UNIQUE TEXT

Add sentimental text to personalize. • PHOTO EDITOR

Professional editing tools, brightness & contrast, hue & saturation, vibrance, color, highlight & shadow, sharpen, clarity. • SHARE

Share your precious life Pics with friends and family in seconds via social media, text or email. • ACCESS EXTRAS

Want more? Unlock over 1150+ additional premium artwork packs.

Watered

Normally $1.99.

Tap the Watered Faucet, drink a cup of water and reap the benefits of one of the greatest health foods of all time! Water. Water is the single most effective prescription for well-being, weight-loss, improved health, youthful complexion, disease prevention, potentially reversible stages of degenerative diseases — and finally the best pain medicine in the world. It needs no doctor’s prescription. It is freely available. It costs nothing. It has no dangerous side effects. It is the medication your body cries for when it is stressed. It is good old plain, natural water. Some benefits of Water (there are a lot more):

* Increases energy & relieves fatigue.

* Puts you in a good mood.

* Promotes Weight Loss.

* Improves skin complexion.

* Reduces wrinkles.

* Flushes out toxins.

* Maintains regularity.

* Boosts immune system.

* Natural headache remedy.

* Memory and brain booster.

* Prevents cramps & sprains.

* Improves kidney function. Watered is the premium water log and tracking app. It lets you track your daily water consumption for improved health. Some benefits of Watered:

* Beautiful, simple and clean interface. 16 different colour themes!

* Fun water animations. Tap the faucet (or cup) to add a drink.

* 1-Tap and you’re done. Only one tap is needed to add a drink.

* Reminders with a large variety of sounds to choose from.

* Badge options include: cups, percentage or volume (intake or remaining).

* Historical data in list and chart view.

* Statistics include average, sum, minimum and maximum.

* Forgot to add a drink? You can add and delete drinks from past days.

* Variety of unit types: millilitres, litres, ounces, cups, pints, quarts and gallons (Imperial and US).

* Today Extension / Widget (iOS8 and up).

* Integration with Apple Health to share water data (iOS9 and up).

* More features coming soon! Convinced? Now go ahead and tap the Watered Faucet. Water, it does the body good.

Tiny Tanks!

Normally $0.99.

Tiny Tanks is an addictive and challenging arcade tank shooter. Fight your way through single player mode, upgrading your tank as you progress! Or take on a friend in a one vs. one showdown in multiplayer. Singleplayer:

– Classic arcade tank gameplay

– Upgrade your tank to dominate your enemies

– Three single player game modes

– Eight unique enemy types to master

– Two different control schemes to fit your playing style

– Tutorial mode tailored to your controls Multiplayer:

– Intense same screen multiplayer

– Ten unique multiplayer arenas

– Choose a custom series length More:

– Upgrade system

– Highscores tracked for each game mode

– Stats are tracked locally for each game

– Active development and updates

Seller Siren

Normally $4.99.

Seller Siren is a notification app for Amazon sellers. Receive a push notification and optional sound such as *cha-ching* every time a sale is made. Add to the excitement of getting a sale and avoid having to check your Amazon account every 5 minutes for updates with Seller Siren! Additional customization is available such as turning notifications on and off for specific products and accounts.

AllPass Pro

Normally $2.99.

AllPass is an app that keeps all your vital information in one secure vault. • Quick opening of data using Touch ID

• Store your logins, credit cards, identities, and secure notes

• Log in to websites without having to remember any of your passwords

• Fill credit cards and identities without typing

• Quickly access your most used items using Favorites and History

• Fast search to find what you need

• Support Folders for better file organization.You can select a template for any folder to create records as fast as possible

• Unlimited number of databases

• Encrypts all your data using best and most reliable AES 256-bit encryption

• All protection mechanism is offline on your device only

• Auto-lock protects your vault even if your device is lost or stolen

• Syncs securely with your other iOS devices

• Backup & Restore your data via iCloud, Mail or iTunes

• Export and import via Mail, iTunes and CSV text files

• 180 icons to personalize your records

• 5 standard templates for fast data entry with the ability to create or edit custom templates with unlimited fields

• Integration with iOS

• Optimized for all types of devices and screen resolutions Choose the AllPass for storing important information and your digital life will become more comfortable and safe.

Magnifying Glass & Flash Light

Normally $0.99.

Did you forget to take your reading glasses or need a magnifying glass to read small text ? Just pick your iPhone to transform it instantly into a magnifying glass with flash light, that comes in Full screen with light and NO wasted screen space. The Magnifier Flash App is a very convenient and handy app, with such ease of use, that it operates with just one finger to slide to zoom, turn on flash light and also save to photos. And our users find it extremely useful for reading small prints in many occasions. “Great app to have! Comes in very handy when shopping if you have a problem reading the fine print. The built-in light is also quite helpful.” – cooky sue “I use the magnifier to examine jewelry for marks that identify the piece. Thank you!” – Beth Evans-Walters Magnifier App is now enhanced with a tip calculator feature that is offered as an InApp purchase, that can come in quite handy, while checking out at restaurants. It calculates the tip per person as a percentage of the bill and also splits the tip between people. Magnifier Flash is an enhanced magnifying glass with flash light , with the additional capability to SAVE what you see on the zoomed view to camera roll. Great for reading receipts in dim lights at restaurants. Great for reading small text in the dark, either inside your car during night or anywhere else. Magnifies small text up to 6X digital zoom, and gives a very clear text without shake. Single tap to “Snap and Save” the view to camera roll. Key features: 1. Magnifier with up to 6X zoom provide clear enlarged text of small prints or receipts. 2. Turn ON Flash light to read text in dim light or in the dark. 3. Easy to read nutrition label with small prints, as a high contrast crystal clear zoomed text. 4. Read restaurant menus in dim light very clearly and high contrast zoom. 5. Easy to find misplaced items in the dark or dim light. 6. Useful while searching for items in the car during the night. 7. Snap and SAVE what you see in the zoomed view on to the camera roll by clicking the save to photos button. Using this feature, you can later at any time view the photo or get it emailed to your desktop from your iPhone. InApp purchase, features a ‘TIP CALCULATOR’

It is a convenient and easy to use tool with a smooth slider, that calculates the tip per person, and takes into account standard tip percentages. Includes a tip round-off option. *** Great User reviews *** @ Perfect Utility App

I needed to review a product bar code to obtain customer support. The font was 6 or smaller. Without this great app I could not have discerned the incredibly small letters. The flashlight illuminated the numbers wonderfully.

– Jerome Clean little app that is a godsend when I can’t find my cheeter glasses. Esp in a dark cafe with tiny type on the menu! @ Magnificent

For the over 40 crowd with progressives when you reach the bottom of the lens and you still can make it out, this app comes to the rescue. Does exactly what it says. And quite well.

-Jnazarimd @ Good for close up work

Clear and quick macro for your camera. Easy to use and is perfect for close up work. @ Simple & Great

This app is simple & works great. Have already used it to look at tiny screws on my glasses( which are hard to see when I have my glasses off to look at). Also great for finding that sliver that you can only feel. The sliding power level is a real plus.

-Dang134 @ Must have App.

If you need to write little texts or make a macro picture of something this app it’s for you. Love it. Thank you for this app! I use it often. I’m always forgetting my glasses. This is so handy in reading labels, receipts when eating out, and the light is a bonus when in dim areas. The view is sharp and light is bright on the iPhone 5. Full screen with light. No wasted screen space. Good for reading menus in dim lit restaurants.

