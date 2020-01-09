PlayStation CEO says PS5’s biggest features have yet to be revealed

Sony took the stage at CES 2020 to unveil its unique vision for the future, which apparently includes Sony cars, high-end Sony 8K TV, and the PS5, of course. We all expected Sony to reveal new details about the PlayStation 5 event during the press conference, but the company preferred to keep everything secret. Sony did recap all the confirmed PS5 features, revealed the unsurprising PS5 logo, and shared PS4 sales stats with the crowd, teasing that the details gamers wanted will follow. In a separate interview following the event, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan revealed that the PS5’s biggest features haven’t even been announced, which is definitely exciting, considering what Sony already revealed about the upcoming console.

Ryan shared the following slide with the audience at CES, which lists the major PS5 feature that Sony has revealed in the past few months, and most of them are massive upgrades for the console. Hardware-based ray tracing support is one of them, implying the PS5 will bring huge CPU and GPU upgrades — and it’s already confirmed that AMD is the supplier of chips for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Image Source: Sony via Business Insider

The “ultra-high-speed SSD” is another, as Sony has already demoed the PS5’s impressive SSD performance. Similarly, the new haptics of the DualShock 5 controller have been revealed to the world a few months ago.

But Ryan also told Business Insider Japan that “there’s more to the PS5 than this,” including unique features that will set it apart from traditional consoles. These big features haven’t been unveiled, but will likely be announced soon. The PS4, of course, is also a traditional console, so it’ll be interesting to see what unique features Sony may have created for the PlayStation 5.

We will remind you that the console is rumored to get one feature that the Xbox Series X might not have, and that’s a built-in, gaming-centric, virtual assistant that would work both on the PS5 and on mobile. The assistant would be able to help players with in-game content and provide information about the state of some of the events in their favorite games. While this PlayStation Assistant appears in several rumors so far, Sony is yet to acknowledge its existence.

Sony is expected to unveil the new console during a PlayStation event in mid-February, but the company is yet to send out invites for the press.