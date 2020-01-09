Brand new leak seems to confirm the Galaxy S11’s biggest change

The next Galaxy S phone is easily one of the most anticipated high-end Android handsets of the first half of the year, and Samsung has already sent out invites for the reveal event. The Galaxy S11, however, has appeared in a large number of leaks, and we already think we know everything there is to know about it. The S11 series will look a lot like the Galaxy Note 10 when it comes to screen design, while the rear panel will feature a multi-lens camera system that will look just like the camera modules on the newly launched S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite handsets. The biggest change coming to the S11 line is something Samsung hasn’t done with the Galaxy S line before. That’s a huge name change, and we have one more leak that seems to support it.

It started as a rumor a few weeks ago, and then it picked up more and more steam: the Galaxy S11 will be called Galaxy S20, which is both brilliant and stupid, depending on how you look at it.

The newest leak comes accessory maker MobileFun, who obtained more information about the upcoming Galaxy S20 cases that Samsung and its partners are developing for the new handset series.

While these accessories aren’t official, MobileFun had provided similar information about other mobile devices long before smartphone vendors were ready to announce them, previous Galaxy S and Note generations included.

The company says the three Galaxy S20 phones that Samsung is about to launch will be called Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. If real, it means there’s not going to be an S11e (S20e) out in stores this year, with Samsung replicating Apple’s naming strategy — the S20 will be the cheapest Galaxy S20 version and compete directly against the iPhone 11.

The new range of accessories also indicates that Samsung will launch Kvadrat-covered cases for the Galaxy S20, a first for the Galaxy S line. These cases will be launched in green, red, and grey, which may be indicative of potential Galaxy S20 color options. However, the Kvadrat covers will only be available for the most expensive Galaxy S20 version, the Ultra.

The report also notes that there’s a new sky blue color option available for most of these covers, which is an indication the Galaxy S20 phones could launch in a sky blue version. Otherwise, the color selection remains the same for these accessories, which might be an indication that the Galaxy S20 line will be available in the same colors as the Galaxy S10 last year.

The retail prices for these accessories, some of which can be preordered right away, will be similar to last year’s offerings.

What MobileFun’s listings do not include, however, are actual images for these cases, which would probably confirm all the design leaks from previous weeks.