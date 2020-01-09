Don’t Get Caught Up With Cords, Thanks to These Wireless Chargers for Your Phone

In today’s day and age, walking around with an uncharged phone feels like the equivalent of going into the deep end of the pool without knowing how to swim. Of course, it’s certainly not life-threatening, but as we become more and more reliant on our phones, the more helpless we feel without a full charged one. Luckily, there are plenty of different chargers that can efficiently charge your smartphone. But if you’re someone who can’t stand excess wires, have pets that constantly gnaw at your chargers, or find yourself breaking your phone chargers more often than not, then you might want to go in a different direction. One such “direction” would be opting for a wireless charger in lieu of a traditional charger that comes with your phones. These chargers can be faster, more convenient, and much less prone to household damages. Well, as long as you find the right one, that is. There are plenty of wireless chargers on the market right now, but don’t be fooled by some of the lesser models — you only want the best of the best. Luckily, we identified some of them for you. No need to thank us. But you’re welcome.

Best Wireless Charger Stand

The Yootech Wireless Charger Qi-Certified 10W Max Wireless Charging Stand is a versatile, fast-charging stand that is compatible with all of the latest smartphone technology. This charger’s 7.5W charging mode works in conjunction with the newest iPhones and iOS system, as well as the latest Samsung smartphones and any Qi-enabled devices like the Google Pixel. This stand is designed with two coils, so you have a much wider space to charge your phone. Unlike a charging pad, you can essentially charge your phone in any way — you can even choose between propping your phone up vertically or on its side, horizontally. It’s also super easy to use — simply place your phone on the dock and a green LED indicator light will flash for three seconds to let you know it’s charging. The light, however, will then shut off, allowing you to charge your phone as you sleep. The charger itself is ultra-safe, as it features temperature control, surge protection, short circuit-prevention and it’s Qi-certified and made of a fire-resistant ABS material. The Yootech device also comes with both a USB-C Cable and one C-C Cable. One thing to keep in mind, however — it doesn’t come with an AC adapter, so you’ll have to purchase that separately if you don’t already have one.

Fastest Wireless Charger

If you’re looking for a wireless fast charger that can save you up to thirty minutes of charge time, look no further than the RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger. The device features patented HyperAir technology that delivers the fastest charging speeds for both IOS and Android devices, including their latest products like the iPhone 11 and the Galaxy Note 10. This charger is guaranteed to have your battery completely charged in a half-hour — more than an hour faster than most standard chargers. You can even charge your phone with the case still on it, as the RAVPower’s Power Wave technology helps transmit power through cases up to 8mm thick (metal cases are a no-go, however). The unit is also super safe, as it’s made of high-grade silicone and aluminum alloy that contains triple temperature controls and fail-safe circuitry to prevent overcharging, over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuiting. And thanks to the RAVPower’s non-slip design, you won’t have to worry about your phone sliding off the charger while it’s still charging.

Best Portable Wireless Charger

Of course, having a charger you can bring almost anywhere is a huge plus. Admittedly, not all wireless charging docks, stands, and pads are as convenient to bring around like a traditional charger, but the TOZO W1 Wireless Charger certainly is. For starters, this charger is ultra-thin, as it’s only 5mm thick and wire-free, allowing you to take it on the go in your bag or purse. Despite its small size, it’s super-safe, as it features advanced built-in over-charging, over-heating and short-circuit protection. The TOZO is made with a metal chassis for better heat dissipation, a pure copper coil, and a mirror panel that makes it faster and more durable than a regular plastic charger. From both a value and convenience standpoint, this is a great purchase for any of your on-the-go charging needs.