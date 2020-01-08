Keep Your Wrapping Paper Under Wraps with These Storage Options

One of the great joys in life is ripping open wrapping paper to reveal a gift someone bought you. However, there are plenty of people who don’t wrap presents and gifts out of embarrassment. People utilize gift bags or just don’t even bother dressing it up at all because they have no idea what they are doing and anytime they try to wrap something, there are weird edges that stick out and it looks messy. But for those who do appreciate how good a properly wrapped present looks and want the recipient to experience that joy, they’re bound to have wrapping paper at their home. These long rolls are very hard to store, as they are oddly shaped and don’t fit in many areas. What you need is a wrapping paper storage bin. These storage units keeps the rolls out of sight and safely stored, so they don’t rip, as wrapping paper can be expensive. We’ve highlighted three of our favorite options to help you spread some of that excitement.

Best Wrapping Paper Box

Keeping your paper upright helps ensure that it won’t rip or tear while you’re putting it away. With the Household Essentials 580RED Wrapping Paper Storage Container, you’ll be able to hold up to 20 rolls of wrapping paper. It is made from polyester that is durable and able to withstand any bumps and shakes while protecting the integrity of the paper. This vertical gift wrap holder will keep paper rolls that are 32″ in length in great condition until the next time you need them. There’s a 20 compartment storage grid, so the rolls aren’t just banging around against each other. Each compartment is 2.25″ x 2.25″ and there are handles on all sides, making transporting it really simple. Each handle has reinforced stitching and is built to last for many seasons. While it is empty, it can fold flat to store it. The overall measurements are 32″ x 11″ x 13″ and can support up to 25 pounds. The top part is lidded, as you can zipper it shut.

Best Storage for All Wrapping Necessities

While wrapping paper is the main focus of a present’s decoration, it doesn’t cover all of the possibilities. Ribbons, bows, stickers, name tags are all kinds of added highlights you can put on your presents. In order to store all of what you need, you’re going to want the ZOBER Premium Wrap Organizer. This is the ideal solution when it comes to finding a way to keep all of your wrapping goodies in one place. This will keep your gift wrapping collection neat and tidy, as the dimensions are 14″ x 40″ x 6″. It is made from 600D oxford-polyester that is ultra-durable as well as tear-, water-, puncture-, moisture-, and fade-resistant. The frame of the organizer is a heavy-duty cardboard box that keeps everything together in a strong manner. It can hold up to 18 rolls of wrapping paper that are 2.5″ thick or up to 24 rolls that are 1.5″ thick. The zippered lid has two clear vinyl pockets that will keep your labels, tape, scissors, bows and other materials together. Each of those pockets have dual zipper closures to keep them secure. There is also a divider that can help you organize even more. The flat and slim design of this organizer is meant to be kept against a wall, on a deep shelf, or in narrow spaces. When it is empty, it is collapsible for simple storage in a garage, closet, attic or basement.

Best Under The Bed Storage

When it comes to wrapping for the holidays, you don’t need that paper throughout the year. Rather than have it out in the open, especially if you have special wrapping paper for presents coming from Santa, reach for the HOLD’N STORAGE Christmas Storage Organizer. This paper storage bag has a fully enclosed and zippered compartment to protect your rolls from rips and tears. It will help you quit wasting paper. There are two deep pockets in the top portion that are meant for your add-ons, keeping everything you need together. One of the real perks of this organizer is the pull out handles that are extremely durable and make it easy to grab, especially when you keep this under your bed. Now you won’t have to get fully under the bed to take it out. It measures 40.25″ x 14.25″ x 5.50″, allowing you to fit eight or more rolls of wrapping paper. This is built to last for a long time and comes with a customer satisfaction guarantee.