Floating Shelves Can Give Your Home Some Much-Needed Extra Storage

For many, too much clutter can be a dire, anxiety-inducing situation. Sure, it’s not necessarily life-threatening, but just the thought of having your belongings all over the place, with little to no rhyme or reason, can send chills down a neat and orderly person’s spine. Some of this clutter, however, can simply be the result of having too much stuff — a side effect of today’s one-click online shopping that makes it easy to buy things that you, quite frankly, just don’t need. However, the only solution to your problem might actually come from buying one more item (or several, depending on how you look at it) — a set of floating shelves. Floating shelves can be a great way to store some of the excess items in your home without actually taking up any space. These easy-to-install shelves are not only ultra-convenient for storage, but from an aesthetic standpoint, they can really help “elevate” a room, pun intended. So if you’re looking into removing some of that clutter that’s effectively driving you crazy, you’re in luck — there are plenty of versatile and stylish floating shelves to choose from. But, like anything else, you probably want the best of the best. Or at the very least, the best value. We got it covered — take a look at some of the best floating shelves for your home.

Most Versatile Floating Shelf

From a versatility standpoint — at least when it comes to which rooms you can use them in — the BAYKA Floating Shelves are a great choice. Their classic, rustic design allows you to place them in virtually any room — bathroom, kitchen, living room, bedroom, you name it. It’s made with a sleek, simple design of solid pine and industrial matte metal brackets, making it both durable and stylish. And thanks to these shelves’ unique triangular design, you can install them in different ways, with the board either on top of the brackets or below, allowing you to mix and match depending on your room’s aesthetic. They’re great for storing a number of different knickknacks, collectibles, pictures, plants, or any other small items you need conveniently stored. You can also opt for three different sizes, depending on your needs: large (16.5″ x 6″ x 4.8″), medium (14.2″ x 6″ x 4.8″), or small (11.4″ x 6″ x 4.8″). They’re ultra-sturdy, easy to install, and are guaranteed to look great in any room of the house, not to mention keep your house cleaner and more organized than ever before.

Best Floating Shelf for the Bathroom

If you’re looking for something a bit more room-specific, then you might want to go in a different direction — especially when it comes to shelves made specifically for the bathroom and kitchen. In that case, the SODUKU Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Storage Shelves have you covered. This particular set comes with two shelves, both with dimensions of 16.53″ x 5.83″. These shelves are designed with kitchens and bathrooms in mind, as it comes with a towel holder you can put on one of the shelves or install it right to the wall itself on its own. The towel holder can even be used in conjunction with kitchen hooks to hang some of your utensils. The shelves themselves are made of high-quality radiata pine wood that is both damp proof and heat-resistant. They’re then to be installed on a durable metal-structured design that is both sturdy and strong, allowing you to place heavier bathroom and kitchen items on them like toiletries, storage containers, spices, etc. They’re super easy to install, and it comes with all the hardware you need — two wooden boards, one towel holder, four fixed expansion screws, and four fixed screws.

Best Floating Bookshelf

For those with an excess of traditional paperback and hardcover books, the Umbra 330639-560 Conceal Floating Bookshelf set of 3 is a great option. Whether your bookshelf is overstuffed or you simply want to display some books for decoration, these concealed shelves will give you just the aesthetic you’re looking for (which is ironic, considering you can’t actually see the shelves once you place the books on them). This is a great way to use up wall space while preserving precious space in your room. The books stack neatly on the L-shaped shelf, which is designed to stay hidden underneath your books. It’s both a unique and convenient way to shelf your reading material, especially books you’re not currently reading. They’re perfect for cozy apartments and smaller rooms, and they’re quick and easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. They come in two different sizes — small and large — and you can opt for sets of three or single unit purchases. If the main purpose for your floating shelves is for decor, then these are certainly the ones for you, as they’re the gold standard in both form and function.