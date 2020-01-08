Deal alert: JetBlue’s winter fare sale has flights as low as $44, but it ends tonight

If the weather or the string of depressing headlines that have dominated the news cycles in these first days of the new year have you stressing and already looking ahead to your next vacation getaway, a gentle push in that direction that you likely weren’t even expecting may have just arrived.

JetBlue has launched a string of deals in the form of its “Big Winter Sale” that promises ultra-discounted fares all over the US, some as low as just $44 one-way. Airfare is unfortunately always one of the biggest expenses associated with a getaway, assuming you’re not doing something like a road trip, and discounts that slash the price of tickets to the rough equivalent of filling up your car’s gas tank a couple of times are a welcome reward that almost anyone should be able to put to use. If all this sounds like excellent news to you, though, be aware: You’ve got to lock in your trip details and buy one of these fares before 11:59 p.m. ET tonight (or your local time, whichever is earlier).

Some other important points to note, right off the bat:

These fares cover trips that would happen between January 21 and March 31, with blackout dates of February 18 and 19. Also, check JetBlue’s terms, because a number of checked baggage fees and cancellation fees apply, depending on your circumstance. And different or additional day-of-week restrictions and travel windows can vary by route, so definitely pay attention there.

Image Source: JetBlue

All that said, here’s a sampling of what you can expect with this sale:

No surprise, the shorter routes are where you’ll tend to find the least expensive fare offers, such as a one-way Atlanta to Orlando route for only $54. Similarly, you pay just a few dollars more to fly from Charleston up to JFK Airport in New York City ($59). And the deals don’t stop with the short hops, either. Just $44 gets you a one-way flight from Newark down to Fort Lauderdale, while it will only cost you a little over $100 to criss-cross the US. JetBlue is offering a Seattle to Boston flight for only $119, while San Francisco to New York would set you back just a little more ($124).