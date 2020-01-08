Capture Your Sea Adventures With These Underwater Cameras

It’s not enough to brag about what you saw. Put your money where your mouth is and stop trying to describe what color that huge creature that swam past you was. Bring home the best parts of your nautical vacation so you can show your friends and family that you snorkeled with all kinds of fish when you buy a waterproof underwater camera. With an action camera, you’ll get sharp, crystal clear footage of your trip and it opens up all the possibilities of filming in the ocean. In the past, you wouldn’t have dared bring a digital camera on a boat, as getting it wet could’ve destroyed it forever. Now, there are cameras made specifically for diving into the water with them. Choosing any of the three underwater cameras that we’ve handpicked will go a long way towards your credibility when it comes to storytelling. Let’s take a look at some of the best cameras for your next cruise or boat excursion.

Best Underwater Camera Kit

With multiple different accessories to make this a great camera for any type of action sport, the AKASO Brave 4 4K 20MP WiFi Action Camera is perfect for all adventures. This camera allows you to take incredible photos and ultra HD videos, as it features 4K/24fps, 2K/30fps, and 1080P/60FPS video resolution and 20MP photos. This comes with two rechargeable batteries, so you’ll always have a backup if your main one dies. Each battery can record up to 90 minutes straight and it also comes with a remote control wristband that allows you the freedom to start and stop shooting without having to touch the camera. You’ll also get a waterproof case for when you want to shoot underwater up to 100 feet, a bicycle stand, seven different mounts, two clips, one helmet mount, one bandage, five tethers, one protective backdoor, a USB cable and a Quick Reference Guide. You can adjust the angle of this camera to suit your needs between 70°, 110°, 140°, and 170°. It is built with a smart gyroscope to help stabilize shots with anti-shaking and video smoothing properties. Sharing and editing videos is simple with the free app and the Wi-Fi signal ranges up to 10 meters. It also has an HDMI port that allows you to connect it to your television to show more of your clips on the big screen.

Best Camera for Remote Use

While you’re underwater, someone else can be controlling the camera for you with their phone if you’re using the Campack ACT74 Action Camera. This camera is controllable via Wi-Fi, so you can record, capture and then send and upload videos and photos in real time. It is compatible with both Android and iOS systems as well, so pretty much anybody will be able to use it. You can dive up to 100 feet with the waterproof case around the camera, making this ideal for water sports such as swimming, diving, drifting, surfing and more. It has a 170° optimal lens that is adjustable, so you won’t be missing anything in the background of your shots. This camera records video footage in 4K/30fps and takes photos at 16M, providing you with excellent resolution. It includes a kit that has two rechargeable batteries as well as other pieces of equipment you can use to get the most out of your camera.

Best Camera for a Budget

Let’s say you’ve spent a ton of money on a vacation to a tropical destination. Well, you’re going to want to capture that trip, but you need to save some money on the camera. Enter the Davola Action Camera, which is a terrific bang-for-your-buck purchase that will let you store all of your favorite memories from your trip. This camera has a 170° wide-angle lens that is perfect for motion capture. It is waterproof up to 98 feet and it comes with a waterproof case for when you want to shoot below the surface. There are two rechargeable batteries that shoot up to 90 minutes straight and it has built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to control the camera from your smartphone with the corresponding app. It has a two-inch LCD screen display on the camera, so you’ll be able to see what you’re shooting easier. You’ll be recording your video in stunning 1080PHD and capturing high quality images at 12 megapixels, which is everything you can hope for when it comes to filming your next vacation.