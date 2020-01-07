Best Digital TV Antenna for Those Who Cut the Cable Cord

More than ever, the television landscape grows by the day. With the amount of streaming services there are, whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+ or Apple TV, it’s almost impossible to keep up with everything that’s on. But because of that, many people are saying goodbye to their regular cable packages. These services all add up and for those who want to lower their bills, it just makes sense. But in order to continue seeing some of your favorite channels in HD, you can get a digital TV antenna. With an antenna, you’ll get popular national channels for free and you’ll be able to enjoy local channels as well. Plus, you’ll be able to couple this with your streaming services, which is really where you spend most of your time anyway. Take a look at the three top digital antennas we’ve highlighted below and consider saving yourself the hassle of a cable bill each month.

Best Digital TV Antenna for Range

For superior distance, in case you happen to live far from a broadcast tower or in a secluded area, check out the XFTREE HDTV Antenna. This extender can boost signals from up to 130 miles away with Advanced Smart Boost Technology that optimizes the best signal out there. It protects against signal interference and provides added range and maximum signal reception for even more channels. It comes with a 17-foot coaxial cable that ensures amplified aerial to be placed anywhere around your house. You’ll be able to pick the perfect spot indoors that has the strongest reception in order to enjoy hours of television entertainment. It has a switchable amplifier that allows you to select the appropriate mode to find more channels. It has durable copper wire and the high-tech material has a thickened panel for a stylish and ultra-thin design. This promises to work even through thunderstorms to deliver you crystal clear digital and HD channels. It is backed by a 90-day full refund and a 24-month warranty.

Easiest Digital TV Antenna to Set Up

If you’ve decided to get rid of your cable, but aren’t sure exactly how using a digital antenna may work, you should opt for the gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna. This boasts a range of up to 120 miles if you are far away from a signal tower. It has a 18-foot coaxial cable that allows you to put it wherever would have the best reception. You’ll be able to find exactly the right spot for your antenna, so it makes your TV work as it is intended to. It installs in less than three minutes and just needs to be plugged into your TV’s coaxial cable port. Once that’s done, set your TV mode to antenna and scan the channels. You’ll be able to receive full HD channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, QVC, The CW and more. The 2020 version of this antenna has an upgraded and amplified signal booster with a built-in Smart IC Chip, along with crystal clear filter technology to help pick up the best signals. You’ll be protected against overheating, over-current, over-voltage and short circuiting. It supports older TVs as well as 4K 1080p and Fire TV sticks.

Best Digital TV Antenna for Space

In some areas, there may not be a lot of room where you need to put your antenna. For an easy time installing an antenna that won’t take up much room at all, seek out the 1 By One Digital Amplified Indoor HD TV Antenna. This offers a unique and compact design for multi-directional and high performance UHF and VHF reception. It also has a 16.5-foot coaxial cable that allows you to place the antenna behind the TV, flat on a table, on a window or on a wall. The unique, edge-sealing design adds extra protection to the antenna. It features an upgraded signal boosting amplifier with the most advanced Smart IC Chip and the most advanced CleanPeak Filter to filter out cellular and FM signals. It supports almost any kind of TV and the durable construction of the coaxial cable removes signal interference. This frees you up to receive ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, Univision, PBS, ION network, as well as a ton of other channels.