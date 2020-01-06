These USB Charger Cubes are Universally Compatible for All Your Devices

Whenever you buy a new device, like a smartphone or tablet, they provide you with a charger and charger cable. But it doesn’t ever make sense to only have one of those. Because if your device is about to die, you sure don’t want to have to scrounge around the house looking for the last place you plugged it in. Give yourself plenty of options by getting more USB charger cubes, especially ones that have multiple ports. With a new charger cube, you’ll be able to place one in the bathroom, one in the kitchen, one near your desk or even bring one more to work. It makes your life a whole lot easier and you won’t have to be worried about leaving the house with a low battery because your significant other was using the charger in the room you were in. We’ve found three of the best options on the market and highlighted them for you below.

Best Dual Port Charger Cube

Keeping your home and your electronics safe is a top priority when it comes to plugging things into the wall and with the iClever BoostCube USB Charger, you’ll be covered against any overheating. Thanks to the safety guard in this charger cube, you’ll be protected against overheating, over-current, over-voltage and short circuiting. This block has two USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. It has built-in SmartID technology that helps the 24W unit recognize your devices and pump out the optimal possible charging speed, up to 2.4A per port. This is an especially fast charger for both iPhones and iPads and is universally compatible with most USB-powered devices. It can shave up to an hour off the normal charge time for an iPhone 11, an hour and a half off an iPhone 8 charge and nearly three hours off an iPad Mini charge. It works with Apple products as well as Samsung, HTC Nexus, Blackberries, Bluetooth speakers and headsets or even power banks. This is a compact size and has a foldable plug, so it’s easy to put in your bag or pocket to bring with you wherever you may need it. It is backed by an 18-month, worry-free guarantee.

Best Triple Port Charger Cube

Sometimes, two ports just aren’t enough. When that’s the case, the AILKIN 3.1A 3-Multi Port USB Adapter Charger Cube is a great choice. This has a total current output of 5V/3.1A and an input with 100-240V that enables you to charge three devices simultaneously. These will all charge at high speeds, saving you a headache and plenty of time. AILKIN promises protection security against over-charging, over-currents and over-heating, as it will automatically stop charging your device once it is fully powered up. This will charge iPhones and Android devices at the same time if you desire. It is the most powerful 3 USB output charger on the market. This is an ideal cube to have when you are traveling, as you won’t need to bring multiple units with you. All you’ll need to do to use this is simply plug in a USB cable and plug the cube into an outlet and your device will be set to go. It’s compact, supremely portable and can be used in a wall outlet or power strip. This is backed by a 12-month breakage warranty that is extended to all of their chargers. This comes in all white for a stylish look.

Best Pack of Charger Cubes

If you decide that one charger cube isn’t enough and you want many to put all around your house, you should consider nabbing the LUOATIP 3-Pack of USB Wall Chargers. You’ll receive three, dual port USB charger cubes with this purchase, offering you the opportunity to charge six devices. These are proven to work with Apple, Samsung, HTC, LG, Motorola, Google, and many more devices. These provide powerful charging speeds with a USB output of 2.1Amp/5V. Both of the devices you charge at once will be charging at maximum speeds. They are heat-resistant and have an anti-throw design, as well as a comfortable grip. They’re suitable to use at home, work or on-the-go. They are made from fireproof material and have a built-in, automatic protection circuit that prevents short circuiting. These cubes are scratch-resistant, smudge-proof, UL-certified and protected against drops.