Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders for Homes with Dead Zones

Wireless connectivity has certainly approved over the years — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re someone who is resistant to an old school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One cost-effective and simple solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender that’s capable of increasing your signal throughout the house. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a Wi-Fi range extender, you’re likely to find that you had good Wi-Fi all along — it just needed a little boost. Of course, this will also save you a ton of money down the road, as you won’t require another Wi-Fi router or a “speedier” plan from your provider. On the other hand, settling for a cheap, ineffective Wi-Fi range extender will bring you right back to square one. And we’re sure you don’t want THAT. So we compiled a list of some of the best Wi-Fi range extenders for your home to avoid such an unmitigated disaster. Check out what we managed to find.

Most Powerful Wi-Fi Range Extender

The TP-Link AC1750 Wifi Range Extender is perhaps the most powerful Wi-Fi Range Extender on the market, so it should come as little to no surprise that it ranks number one on this list — and many others. This past year’s PCMag’s Editor’s Choice Winner, this versatile booster works with any type of router (2.4GHz 450Mbps / 5GHz 1300Mbps) and can deliver an unrivaled 1750Mbps of performance. It features three adjustable antennas that you can provide uninterrupted coverage throughout your home, in addition to a Gigabit Ethernet port to give your network ultra high-speed connection. It can be used for a plethora of devices both in your home, office, or job, including your mobile phone, Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, gaming consoles, and even a retail POS. The device even features a smart light indicator that gives you a better idea of where to place your extender for optimal connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted Wi-Fi service without making any major concessions to your pre-existing setup.

Best Wi-Fi Range Extender for Small to Medium Sized Homes

If you’re someone who uses a multitude of smart devices contingent on high-speed internet at once, the Rock Space WiFi Range Extender Up to 1200Mbps is a spectacular option. This item is particularly great for apartments or mid-sized homes, as it provides speeds of 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz and up to 1167 Mbps of combined dual-band speed that can cover up to 1292 sq.ft. at once. The intuitive extender will automatically adjust to a higher-quality band for better performance when necessary, making it a great option for streamers, gamers, and content consumers, in general. It’s also pretty versatile, as it’s compatible with 02.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards of router or gateway, and even provides a gigabit ethernet port that allows you to connect to your router directly. The Rock Space extender is also super easy to setup — simply press the WPS button to get it started or set it up via the web browser base on nearly any operating system from Windows to Mac.

Best Value Wi-Fi Range Extender

For those looking to go a little cheaper — yet still ultra-effective — the NETGEAR Wifi Range Extender EX3700 can cover up to 1,000 square feet at a super reasonable price. It can also connect up to 15 different devices, such as your laptop, smartphone, gaming console, camera, speaker system and more. Featuring an impressive 750Mbps performance using dual-band combined with patented FastLane technology, this extender is powerful enough to deliver flawless WiFi performance throughout your home. If that’s not enough, it also comes with a wired ethernet port so you can either plug your router, computer, gaming system, etc into the 10/100M port for maximum speed and uninterrupted connectivity. Factoring in price, power, and speed, this is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase, period.