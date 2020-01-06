Best Lipstick Organizers to Help Declutter Your Room

Nothing says “I’m ready to shine” like putting on a power red lipstick. Whether it’s a red lip or any other color that makes you feel confident, lipstick can help highlight your features and finish off a look. But if you are someone who wears lipstick a lot or owns a ton of tubes, you know how more and more makeup purchases can end up consuming all of your counter and dresser top space. In order to keep your lipsticks in a somewhat orderly fashion, getting a lipstick organizer will really free up areas that may currently be overtaken by makeup. Specifically designed for lipstick, any of these three lipstick organizers have plenty of slots for all of your favorite colors. So before you think about throwing some away because there’s no room for them, take a look below and then choose your next shade.

Best Lipstick Tower

Providing you with a lot of spaces to store your lipstick while not taking up a lot of surface area, the byAlegory Acrylic Lipstick Makeup Organizer is a great purchase for any makeup user. The genius design of this allows you to stack your lipsticks rather than have them taking up space horizontally on your counter, vanity, dresser or table. But if you do want it to lay flat, you can absolutely do that, as it is designed to work either way. You’ll be able to organize 28 different lipsticks as well as other beauty items. It is designed to fit small to large base lipsticks and works with brands such as MAC, Urban Decay, Chanel, DIOR, Clinique, Sephora, Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty, to name a few. It measures 4.8″L x 2.48″W x 10.86″H and is made from thick acrylic that mimics the look of glass for an everlasting flawlessness. It has rounded edges, so there aren’t any sharp corners. Plus, it isn’t glued together, so it won’t break apart easily.

Best Cosmetics Organizer

With room for your lipstick as well as other makeup, the Kryllic Lipstick Makeup Cosmetic Storage Organizer is a smart choice. This square top organizer will really help you keep things in line and even line things up for you. It measures 9″ x 5″ x 3″ and has different compartments for different kinds of makeup. From brushes to sponges to compacts to lipsticks, you’ll be able to find a place for them. There are 12 lipstick slots, allowing you to organize them however you’d like. It also has an open compartment for additional stacking and three taller slots in the back that can fit brushes very easily. This holder stand is composed of strong acrylic material which ensures its durability. It is a perfectly balanced product, so no matter what you put in it, it won’t tip over from the weight. This container can be placed anywhere, whether you want it in the bathroom by the sink, on the vanity, in the bedroom or even in the kitchen. If you’re not satisfied, you’ll be able to send it back for a full refund, as Kryllic offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Keeping your makeup pencils, mascara, lip color and so much more together has never been easier.

Best Large Lipstick Organizer

For those of you who own a lot of different shades of lipstick, pick up the hblife Lipstick Holder. There are 40 slots in this organizer, offering you the same amount of spaces as the other two holders combined. It measures 7.87″ x 5.12″ x 3.54″ with each slot measuring about 1″. It is clear and composed of strong acrylic material that is weather resistant and stronger than any glass options out there. Each compartment is uniform and cut with a 3D laser, as well as carefully polished for a safe and easy time organizing. It’s convenient to use because of how many tubes it can hold and how simple it is to see which lipstick is which. The tiered design makes grabbing one out of the slot a cinch. It’s fairly easy to clean as well, as most things will clear off of it with a little soap and water. This is a great purchase for men, women and children.