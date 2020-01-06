Best Green Screen to Help Boost Your Photography

Become a better photographer or videographer by giving yourself the freedom to craft the shot you really want to capture that’s impossible to actually get in real life by utilizing a green screen. If you’ve ever watched a local weather report on the news or even just seen an action movie made in the last 25 years, you’ve seen someone standing in front of a green screen. Green screens offer a canvas on which people can create all kinds of backgrounds and scenes to stand in front of. They are simple to assemble and can be used in almost any indoor studio or space. Posing in front of a green screen allows the photographer or director to go in afterwards and digitally alter the surroundings. So if you’re looking to shoot your next movie or just set up fun backgrounds for portraits, take a look at any of these three green screens and get ready to start snapping away.

Best Green Screen for Gaming

For those setting up for a broadcast and they want the best possible backdrop to shoot in front of, choosing the Elgato Green Screen is a deft decision. This is ideal for gamers who are broadcasting on Twitch or just playing online in general. This features a collapsible chroma key panel that will give you truly immersive broadcasts. It will help you transport your subjects to anywhere, opening up many possibilities. When it is set up, the screen measures 58.27″ x 70.87″ and it’s 64.76″ x 4.13″ x 4.53″ retracted. It was made so that it could be set up in a matter of a few minutes, making it perfect to carry with you to get the quick shot you need. All you’ll need to do is lift, release and it’s good to go. The back portion has a pneumatic x-frame that automatically locks the screen into place when it is opened. This screen is made from durable and wrinkle-resistant fabric made by DuPont that guarantees you’ll get the cleanest key. It is specially optimized to deliver unmatched chroma keying results. You can also buy one that is able to be mounted to either the wall or the ceiling.

Best Background Green Screen

Whether you want to broadcast for television, video production or shoot digital photography, the Neewer Photo Studio 100 Percent Pure Muslin Collapsible Backdrop Background is a solid choice to shoot in front of. This backdrop comes in either a 6′ x 9′ option or a 10′ x 20′ one, so you’ll be able to pick which one suits your priorities best. There is a rod pocket at the top of the screen that allows it to be hung or draped without any trouble. It is made of 100% pure cotton that gives it some good vertical sense and makes it more durable. It is finished on each edge, meaning it will last a long time as it won’t be easy to rip. It can be steam ironed to produce a wrinkle-free setting. It comes in black, blue, green, red or gray, in case you are looking for different colored backgrounds. It’s lightweight and evenly balanced, so carrying it is no sweat. This can be used by amateurs and professionals alike, as it sets up nicely and looks pure. If you’re shooting portraits or costume pictures, this is an ideal background.

Best Smaller Green Screen

To set up shop quickly and start your photo shoot, you’ll need a screen that is great for any type of shooting in a studio. The LYLYCTY Background 5x7Ft Non-Woven Fabric Solid Color Green Screen is a terrific backdrop that is extremely cost-efficient. As stated, it measures 5′ x 7′ and comes with a professionally made carrying bag. It can be hung or mounted but it does not come with the equipment for that, so you’ll have to purchase it separately. It is made from environmentally-friendly materials and is lightweight. The foldable aspect of this green screen makes it all the more attractive. It can be used in the studio, at parties, wedding, or for video production. You can choose from 12 different colors to set up your shots just how you like them, but green allows you to digitally enhance the photos effectively. It is simple to get wrinkles out of, as it can be steam ironed. It only weighs 12.8 ounces and is a great choice for any amateur photographer or videographer.