Best Beach Bag for Your Next Vacation

Certain people just love the feeling of sand between their toes and the warm glow of the sun on their skin as they walk across the beach. Being down the shore or on the beach is an ideal way to spend a day for many as there’s always something to do, no matter what season it is. Of course, if it’s the spring or summer, there’s a lot more to do. If you consider yourself a “beach bum”, you also know that you will likely bring home a ton of sand with you when you decide to leave the beach. Having to bring sunscreen, a towel, sunglasses, a hat, a book, a chair and sandals can be a lot to ask. But with a proper beach bag, you’ll be able to sling everything over your shoulder and head out to catch some rays. So if you’re looking to spend your next vacation just lounging on a beach in either an exotic location or your local shore town, utilizing any of the three beach bags we’ve recommended is definitely in your best interest. Let’s take a look so you can boost your tan.

Best Cooler Beach Bag

Heading to the beach with your entire family means you’re likely spending the whole day there. In order to keep beverages or snacks cold, you’re going to want a bag that can multitask. With the OdyseaCo Aruba Beach Bag, you’ll be set up for your beach day. This bag is super lightweight and measures 20″ x 16″ x 6″, so you can carry up to four beach towels in the main compartment without much hassle. It also features two external pockets, one of which is perfect for housing your valuables like keys, wallet, or phone, and the other fits a bottle of sunscreen and other items you’ll need. What really separates this bag from others is the insulated cooler compartment underneath that will keep your food and drinks fresh. It is lined with flexible, soft material that makes this an ideal purchase for any parent. It is durable in construction with padded, reinforced handles and a nine-inch shoulder strap for easier carrying. The top closure is zippered for additional security. This can also be used at the pool, on a picnic, at the park and on road trips or barbecues.

Best Large Capacity Beach Bag

If you know you’re going to be carrying a bunch of different items and don’t feel like having a backpack full of sand, grab the AOMAIS Mesh Beach Bag. This 16″ x 14.5″ x 8.5″ bag can hold up to 150 pounds of your accessories, whether it be towels, food, lotion, drinks, toys or reading material. There are eight different pockets, allowing you to store a ton and, with strong sewing and a mesh design, this bag will last you a long time. The two-line sewing makes it durable and, being made from mesh, it’s easy to clean. The sand will leak right through it, so you don’t have to attempt to scoop or vacuum it out of various crevices. There’s an inside pocket that is zippered and waterproof to keep your valuables secure and a key chain to store your keys. There’s removable velcro and a removable shoulder strap that make storing it extremely simple. It won’t build mildew or rot and is strengthened to not rip or tear. Even if it gets wet, it dries rather quickly, meaning it’s perfect to be brought right next to the ocean or the pool. The side pockets are perfect to slip drink bottles or sunglasses in and out of. You’ll be able to bring just about anything you’ll need for a day at the beach.

Best Value Beach Bag

Providing you with tremendous value that will save you time and money, the Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag is a do-all carrying companion. Like the previous bag, there are eight pockets that will keep your items separated and not have sand bunching up. The inside pocket is zippered for your keys, wallet and phone to be stored safely. The large space in the main compartment can fit your towels and other items without any problems. It dries incredibly fast, thanks to the mesh design. You won’t be dragging back mountains of sand into your home. It’s reusable, fashionable and can withstand a lot of use. It comes in 11 different color schemes, so you can choose the one that fits you.