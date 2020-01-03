‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ is now on Xbox Game Pass

The fifth mainline installment in the Grand Theft Auto series debuted on PS3 and Xbox One over six years ago, and yet it remains one of the best-selling games year after year. This is in large part due to Rockstar’s seemingly endless support for Grand Theft Auto Online – the game’s online multiplayer mode. But if you’re one of the few that refrained from taking the leap, you’re in luck, because GTA 5 is now on Xbox Game Pass.

New games cycle in and out of Xbox Game Pass all the time, but this is one of the more notable third-party additions we’ve seen since the service launched in 2017. If you pay $9.99 per month for the service, you can download GTA 5 on your console right now and start playing the third best-selling game of all time.

Plus, if you pay for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold, you will have access to Grand Theft Auto Online and all of the updates that have ever been released for the game. That includes the brand new Diamond Casino Heist, which Rockstar rolled out in-game just a few weeks ago:

In addition to introducing a brand new Heist for you and your friends to take on, the update also includes a dozen or so new vehicles, a bunch of new songs, and 12 playable retro arcade games. So even if you’ve played GTA Online before, there’s plenty of new content to explore if you want to jump back in this weekend.

Finally, if you want to play GTA 5, but aren’t willing to sign up for Xbox Game Pass to do so, the game is currently on sale for $14.99 (down from $29.99) on Microsoft.com and the Xbox digital game store.